Rise in Yellowstone Bison Incidents Sparks National Parks Warning

The National Park Service has warned Yellowstone visitors to keep their distance from bison in the park after several incidents.

The Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone posted footage of a woman posing for a photograph next to a fully grown bison.

The account, which posts about incidents in the park, said: "This is the FIFTH bison post in a row. It's only a matter of time before a human goes flying!" the caption said.

A stock photo shows a bison blocking the road in Yellowstone National Park. The park has warned visitors not to approach the huge animals. IngerEriksen/Getty

One video shows a woman posing for a selfie with a bison sitting down.

Just a week ago, the account posted a video of a woman almost being trampled by a bison after she tried to touch it.

The video shows a group of people on a walkway within the park, right next to the massive animal. A woman can be seen extending her hand, trying to pet the bison.

However, it then lunges forward, as if it is about to charge.

The woman runs away, falling over as she does so. She and the rest of the group can be heard squealing in fright.

A spokesperson from Yellowstone National Park told Newsweek that the incident is under investigation.

There are regulations in the national park that require visitors to keep their distance from all wildlife.

"The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk," the park said in an email to Newsweek.

Bison in particular can be dangerous if they are approached. The animal is able to charge quickly and has been known to throw grown men in the air like "rag dolls," the National Parks Service said on its website.

"Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards away from bison," the park said.

Following the recently surfaced videos, Yellowstone warned residents to give bison space whenever they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or a developed area.

"If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity," the park said.

The bison may respond in a number of ways if it wants to attack.

If a bison feels threatened by a person's approach, it may bluff charge, meaning it bobs its head, paws the ground, or snorts. This is a sign to back off immediately, and if not, a charge is "imminent."

"Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you," the park advised.

