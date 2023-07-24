Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accuses Democrats of Sabotaging Event

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused Democrats on Monday of sabotaging an event at which he was scheduled to speak.

"The New York Society for Ethical Culture @EthicalNYC just CANCELED my event with @RabbiShmuley scheduled for tomorrow night. They're evidently under tremendous pressure since they violated a binding contract and canceled without explanation," Kennedy Jr. a 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, wrote in a tweet.

"This shows the DNC's [Democratic National Committee's] fierce determination and awesome power to censor criticism of an embattled President. WE ARE LOOKING FOR ANOTHER VENUE for tomorrow in Manhattan. Stay tuned. Let @EthicalNYC know if you oppose this form of political censorship. Help us protect free speech!" Kennedy Jr. added.

The New York Society for Ethical Culture @EthicalNYC just CANCELED my event with @RabbiShmuley scheduled for tomorrow night. They’re evidently under tremendous pressure since they violated a binding contract and canceled without explanation.



This shows the DNC’s fierce… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 24, 2023

The tweet by Kennedy Jr. comes shortly after he faced a wave of criticism in response to a report from the New York Post, in which he was heard on video making comments about COVID-19 targeting specific ethnic groups.

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," Kennedy Jr. said, according to the article from the Post last week.

However, Kennedy Jr. responded to the report in a tweet, saying, "I demand the editors of the @nypost retract and that @LevineJonathan apologize for this false, underhanded, and inflammatory article."

Kennedy Jr. also recently testified in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to discuss censorship by big-tech companies.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Kennedy Jr. on Monday said that his speech scheduled at the New York Society for Ethical Culture was canceled. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

While speaking with ABC News following the Post article, Kennedy Jr. said, "My own campaign, one of the primary themes of this campaign is to bring the Democratic Party back to its traditional support for Israel. There's nobody who is running for president today who is a stronger champion for Israel than myself."

In a separate tweet, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Kennedy Jr.'s friend, shared a message he received regarding the cancellation of the event by the New York Society for Ethical Culture.

"Due to the short notice on which this rental was presented to us, our leadership only now realizes that the program you are planning to present is inconsistent with the kind of programming that we support and promote and is inconsistent with many of the values we represent," the message said.

In his tweet, the rabbi said, "From Richard Koral of NY Ethical Culture Society. Please write to him to express your outrage."

From Richard Koral of NY Ethical Culture Society. Please write to him to him to express your outrage rkoral@nysec.org pic.twitter.com/8PCwN5QS4b — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) July 24, 2023

Despite Kennedy Jr.'s allegation, it is unclear if the DNC played a role in having his speech canceled.

Newsweek reached out to the New York Society for Ethical Culture and the DNC via email for comment. Newsweek also reached out to Kennedy Jr.'s press team via email for further comment.