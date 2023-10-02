U.S.

Video of RFK Jr. Doing 'Worst Backflip Ever' Viewed 2 Million Times

By
U.S. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Viral video Democrats

A video of Democratic presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doing a backflip into a lake has gone viral, being viewed more than two million times after it was posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

The 69-year-old has earned a mixture of ridicule and praise from social media users for the stunt, which he undertook to celebrate donors "taking our support base to the next level!" It came after a midnight Saturday deadline for a Federal Election Commission fundraising filing. He said such filings were used "to judge the strength of our campaign."

"Maybe it shouldn't be that way. But it is," he added, suggesting he was looking to raise a total of $3 million for the quarter.

RFK Jr attempting a backflip in video
Stills from the video of RFK Jr. attempting a backflip. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times. RFK Jr/X

"That might be the worst backflip ever, props to you for going for it though," Ty Moss, a YouTuber, wrote in response to the video of Kennedy Jr. making a splash.

"You'd better not flip on any positions once you're in, else you'll be seeing this non-stop," another X user commented.

After one user wrote that "somebody needs to create [an image of] you on a horse with some kind of gun using AI and it would go viral in minutes," Kennedy Jr., a long-time environmental lawyer, responded with an image from his youth riding a rhinoceros topless.

Newsweek approached the Kennedy campaign via email for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC