Video of RFK Jr. Doing 'Worst Backflip Ever' Viewed 2 Million Times

A video of Democratic presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doing a backflip into a lake has gone viral, being viewed more than two million times after it was posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

The 69-year-old has earned a mixture of ridicule and praise from social media users for the stunt, which he undertook to celebrate donors "taking our support base to the next level!" It came after a midnight Saturday deadline for a Federal Election Commission fundraising filing. He said such filings were used "to judge the strength of our campaign."

"Maybe it shouldn't be that way. But it is," he added, suggesting he was looking to raise a total of $3 million for the quarter.

Stills from the video of RFK Jr. attempting a backflip. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times. RFK Jr/X

"That might be the worst backflip ever, props to you for going for it though," Ty Moss, a YouTuber, wrote in response to the video of Kennedy Jr. making a splash.

"You'd better not flip on any positions once you're in, else you'll be seeing this non-stop," another X user commented.

After one user wrote that "somebody needs to create [an image of] you on a horse with some kind of gun using AI and it would go viral in minutes," Kennedy Jr., a long-time environmental lawyer, responded with an image from his youth riding a rhinoceros topless.

Thank you so much to all who donated for taking our support base to the next level! #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/AnmHlPKhMY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 1, 2023

Newsweek approached the Kennedy campaign via email for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.