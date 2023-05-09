News

RFK Jr Torn Apart by Sean Hannity Live on Air Over Private Jet Use

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to struggle when faced with a question about his use of private jets from Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday as he continues his longshot bid for the White House.

Hannity pressed Kennedy, the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and outspoken anti-vaccine activist, asking whether he continues to use private jets despite his environmental activism.

Kennedy has filed to run for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, where he's facing an uphill struggle against President Joe Biden, who recently announced his plans to seek re-election.

During the interview, Hannity and Kennedy discussed a variety of topics, including Kennedy's father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr at Trump Tower
Robert Kennedy Jr., heads up to a meeting at Trump Tower on January 10, 2017 in New York City. Kennedy has filed to run for the Democratic presidential nomination for 2024. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Toward the end of the interview, however, Hannity brought up a previous comment of Kennedy's where he said he had used a private jet, noting that Kennedy is "a big environmentalist."

Kennedy has long been involved in environmental activism. He previously worked at Pace Law School's Environmental Litigation Clinic, serving as its supervising attorney and co-director.

His campaign website also lists the environment as one of his priorities.

"Have you given up all use of private jets because of your environmental views?" Hannity asked.

Kennedy initially responded by laughing and said: "Are you really going back to that, Sean?"

"Wait a minute, that's a simple question. Are you pledging to never—have you given up the use of private jets?" Hannity asked.

"Sean, I don't fly on private jets," Kennedy responded. "I don't regularly fly on private jets and I'm not..."

"Regularly," Hannity cut in before Kennedy continued: "I've never objected to people flying..." There was some crosstalk as both men tried to speak.

"Listen," Hannity said. "I think this climate alarmist stuff is a bunch of crap, so I don't care if you do or not, but if you're claiming to be a big environmentalist, you shouldn't be flying on a private jet, right?"

"I'm not that kind of environmentalist," Kennedy said. "I believe that—listen, I have been fighting for—against pollution on the rivers and water, against global pollution, against carbon pollution because of the toxicity of those things. I have not told people that they shouldn't fly on private jets."

Hannity then ended the interview, pointing to Kennedy's polling, which he called "very respectable."

A Fox News poll conducted from April 21 to 24 showed Kennedy with 19 percent in a hypothetical Democrat primary to Biden's 62 percent, while an Echelon Insights poll conducted from April 25 to 27 showed Biden with 66 percent to Kennedy's 10 percent.

Newsweek has reached out to the Kennedy campaign via email for comment.

