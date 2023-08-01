Who Is Robert Shiver? Former College Football Star Targeted in Murder Plot

Robert Shiver's estranged wife plotted to have him murdered by a hitman, according to reports.

Lindsay Shiver, 36 has been accused of attempting to arrange the killing of former Auburn football player Robert Shiver, 38, with the help of her reported lover, Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold.

The trio are currently behind bars in the Caribbean after being arrested on the island of Abaca and flown to the Bahama's capital, Nassau, according to a report by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

The alleged crime took place in the Bahamas, where Lindsay Shiver lived. However she and Robert Shiver are originally from Thomasville, Georgia.

The trio are accused of agreeing "to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver," after allegedly meeting on July 16 on Abaca, according to a police report.

The plot allegedly came to fruition when Robert Shiver filed for divorce upon learning Lindsay Shiver had begun an affair with Bethel, of Guana Cay, Abaca.

Despite the alleged plot against his life from his wife, Robert Shiver and Lindsay Shiver appeared to have a loving marriage, from the outside.

The pair both attended Auburn University in Alabama, where Robert Shiver played for the Tigers for three years as a snapper from 2006 until 2008, according to college football records.

Robert Shiver tried to make it as a professional in the NFL with the Atlanta Hawks in 2009, but was cut before the start of the season.

The couple went on to marry and have three sons together and Lindsay Shiver would regularly share moments from their family life on her Instagram page.

In one March 6, 2020, post, Lindsay Shiver remarked on what it takes to have the "perfect marriage."

"'The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other.' So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter and life we have created ever since! I love you babe, cheers to many more," Lindsay Shiver wrote as a caption.

More than a year later, Lindsay Shiver made another post remarking on her happiness with Robert Shiver.

"Happy Father's day to you [Robert]. Life with you is never boring and I'm so grateful for you and our three beautiful boys," she wrote.

Lindsey Graham's last post on Instagram came 16 weeks ago on Sunday, April 9 and was simply captioned "He is Risen" as she shared a snap of herself, her three sons and Robert Shiver.

Police in the Bahamas uncovered the plot on Robert Shiver's life by accident, according to a report by the Bahamas Court News.

Police had found evidence of the alleged plot after going through Whatsapp messages on the phone of a burglary suspect. The suspect had been arrested following a break-in at Grabbers Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay.

The suspect has not been publicly named and it is not clear whether the phone had belonged to any of the trio who now face trial for attempted murder.

The trio of accused are next expected to return to court on October 5.