Video of Robin Williams Calling Joe Biden an 'Idiot' Resurfaces

Video footage of the late Robin Williams calling President Joe Biden an "idiot" during a stand-up performance has resurfaced on social media.

Citizens and politicians have noted the frequency of Biden's gaffes during events and international visits. While the White House has insisted the president, 80, is mentally and physically healthy, the comments have continued.

Biden, who is the oldest person to be inaugurated president, also got some criticism about his gaffes during the two terms he was Barack Obama's vice president.

Robin Williams is pictured on October 21, 2009, in Hollywood, Florida, with an inset of President Joe Biden on April 13 in Dublin. A video clip of Williams calling Biden an "idiot" during a stand-up performance has resurfaced on social media.

In a resurfaced video clip, which was taken from one of Williams' shows in 2009, the comedian poked fun at "rambling" Biden, who at the time would have been in his first term as vice president.

"We still have great comedy out there. There's always rambling Joe Biden, what the f***. Joe says s*** that even people with Tourette's go, 'No. What is going on?'" Williams said in the video.

"Joe is like your uncle who's on a new drug and hasn't got the dosage right," he went on, before quoting one of Biden's gaffes from 2008. "'I'm proud to work with Barack America.' He's not a superhero, you idiot!"

The video was shared this week on Twitter, where it was met with some amusement. Users noted that Williams had also mocked former President Donald Trump.

When Trump's son Eric posted Williams' Biden-themed video on social media in 2020, the comedian's daughter, Zelda Williams, slammed the post.

She tweeted in response to Eric's post: "While we're 'reminiscing' (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it's much more 'savage.'"

She added: "Gentle reminder that the dead can't vote, but the living can."

Numerous Twitter users responded to the younger Trump's tweet with a clip of Williams discussing the former president during a stand-up performance in 2012.

Williams described Trump as "a scary man" in a segment about Atlantic City and said he was "the Wizard of Oz" because "he plays Monopoly with real f****** buildings."

He went on to reference Trump's remarks about his daughter Ivanka Trump's attractiveness.

"This is a man who said, 'My daughter is hot.' Even people in Arkansas went, 'That's f****** wrong. That's just way out of place,'" Williams quipped.

Williams also made jokes about Trump's distinctive haircut, saying, "And that f****** hair, my God. I believe the hair is 'the Donald.' I believe the body is the maintenance system for the hair."

Several days ago, another video resurfaced that showed Williams sharing his take on the 2008 financial crisis. During a December 2009 appearance on the Charlie Rose talk show, Williams compared the big banks to drug addicts begging for money.

Considered the nation's worst financial crisis since the Depression, the Great Recession followed predatory lending by banks to risky homebuyers, as well as excessive risk-taking that led to a housing bubble.

Among other things, the economic crisis resulted in the bankruptcy of a major financial firm, Lehman Brothers. Despite an $800 billion stimulus package passed by Congress, the recession continued into 2009 and spread worldwide.

In the clip, Williams improvised a character that was supposed to represent the big banks begging for the government to bail them out.

"They acted like some junkies," he said switching his voice to a different character. "Listen, man. I just need some liquidity. I just ran into some bad subprime, you know. We just had complex formulas. We just didn't factor in greed and panic, you know. I just need $805 billion by Tuesday. No, seriously, I wouldn't screw you again.

"Baby, this is not like the other times. Help me out baby...just give me a little taste. That's all I need, is a taste."

He ended the riff by saying: "I just need $2.5 trillion. I'll pay you back."

Switching back to his own voice, Williams added: "They're going to print out a new $20 note. Instead of saying in God we trust, it will just say trust me and it'll be the little man from Monopoly going like this." He then made a shrugging gesture and looked puzzled.

In 2014, Williams died from suicide at 63, after he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours every day.