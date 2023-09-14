Heartwarming

'Most Romantic' Cat Bringing Flowers to Her Owner Hailed Relationship Goals

A video of a cat delivering flowers to her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it has 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

The video was posted on September 13 by @aalishelise, who is based in New Zealand, according to her TikTok profile. The footage shows a gray-haired cat in a backyard sitting holding the flower heads of various pink-hued blooms in her mouth.

The feline is seen bringing the flowers into different parts of the home, including near a door and on top of a person's bed. The clip concludes with the cat sitting on top of a book, surrounded by several flower heads laid out below her.

A caption shared with the post simply reads: "She's something else."

Cat with paw on pink flower.
A stock image of a gray-haired cat lying on a floor, with its paw on the stem of a pink flower. A video of a cat bringing flowers to her owner has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The feline's object of affection in the latest viral clip may seem a bit unusual because cats' toys often resemble small prey.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians said: "Cats are natural hunters, so their toys will be most interesting if they are the size and texture of prey, if they can be moved around in such a way as to represent small prey (mice, insects, lizards, birds), or if they contain tasty food or treats."

In another VCA article, Horwitz and Landsberg said cats like to be able to pick their toys up, so smaller objects are typically more attractive than larger ones.

However, he cat's expression of affection for her owner through the regular giving of flowers may not be too surprising.

A study published in September 2019 in Current Biology found evidence that "cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers."

It said: "Research suggests we may be underestimating cats' socio-cognitive abilities.

"Cats, like dogs, can be found living in social groups or solitarily, depending on early developmental factors, resource distribution, and lifetime experiences such as human interaction," according to the study.

Several TikTok users were delighted by the cat in the latest viral video.

User your darling said she's "the most romantic cat I've ever seen."

Jenni Hernandez said the cat must have been thinking, "my mom would probably like this."

Carleen noted: "I can't find a man to bring me flowers....now I see I should have been looking for a cat!"

Summerdandelion1798 said: "Such an intelligent cat, normally cat gifts includes dead animals/insects, but somehow he figured out you like flowers."

DreamzTraveler wrote the cat must have been "a florist in a past life."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

