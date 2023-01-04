Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, the stars of Franco Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet, are suing Paramount over a nude scene featured in the film.

The actors, who are now aged 71 and 72 respectively, filed a lawsuit in Santa Monica Superior Court on December 30, 2022. It accuses the studio of sexually exploiting them and distributing nude images of adolescent children, according to a report from Variety.

Hussey was aged 15 and Whiting aged 16 by the time that filming started. Here is everything that you need to know.

What Is 'Romeo and Juliet' Stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting's Lawsuit?

Variety reported that Hussey and Whiting's lawsuit alleges director Zeffirelli told them there would be no nudity featured in the film, and they would be able to wear flesh-colored clothing during the bedroom scene.

The lawsuit then alleges that Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, later insisted they shoot the scene nude using body make-up, but that no nudity would be shown in the film.

The 1968 adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy features a bedroom scene in which Whiting's buttocks and Hussey's breasts are visible onscreen. The lawsuit states that Zeffirelli filmed them nude without their knowledge.

It adds that the actors suffered "mental anguish and emotional distress" because of the scene, and they are said to be seeking damages "believed to be in excess of $500 million."

Writer, producer, and marketing/PR specialist Tony Marinozzi told Variety: "What they were told and what went on were two different things.

"They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo."

Newsweek has contacted Hussey and Whiting's representatives for further comment.

What 'Romeo and Juliet' Actors Said About 1968 Film Before Suing Paramount

Hussey and Whiting have spoken on multiple occasions about the film, attending events that celebrated it over the years, and also speaking together during its initial press tour.

In 1967, for example, the actors spoke of the nude scene in an interview with the British Film Institute, in which Hussey admitted she was worried about the scene from her initial audition.

"Oh god, I was dreading it from the audition. I was dreading it. Nobody was allowed to watch," Hussey said.

When asked if she felt the scene was "improved" by being filmed in the nude, Hussey said: "Yes, because it doesn't look dirty."

Whiting revealed that it was Zeffirelli's idea to film the scene in a bedroom, adding: "I think it works better that way."

In 2018, Hussey did multiple interviews looking back on the film while promoting her book The Girl on the Balcony: Olivia Hussey Finds Life After 'Romeo & Juliet.'

Speaking to Fox News at the time, she said: "It was done very tastefully. And in Europe, it was very different. In America, it was very taboo. But, in Europe, a lot of the films had nudity.

"Nobody really thought much of it. But it was just the fact that I was 16 that got a lot of publicity... The large crew we worked with was whittled down to only the very basic people, a handful of people. It was done later in the day when it wasn't busy. It was a closed set.

"It wasn't that big of a deal. And Leonard wasn't shy at all! In the middle of shooting, I just completely forgot I didn't have clothes on," she added.

Hussey also told Variety at the time that she felt the scene "was needed for the film," and said: "Nobody my age had done that before."

Speaking to U.K. newspaper The Guardian, Hussey reflected on her experience making the film in general, and said: "I loved playing Juliet. The only part I didn't like was all the PR. It was exhausting, and I was this wild little thing."

When asked about director Zeffirelli calling her "the unrequited love of his life," Hussey said: "I know. I knew. We had a bond. I'd look at him and know exactly how he wanted me to play it."