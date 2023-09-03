Ron DeSantis Accused of 'Playing Politics' After Biden Hurricane Visit Snub

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been accused of "petty politics" after he snubbed President Joe Biden when he visited the state on Saturday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.

DeSantis and Biden met when the president toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state last year, and in the aftermath of the Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach in 2021.

The pair have been speaking regularly this week about Idalia, but DeSantis avoided being photographed with Biden as he visited Florida on Saturday.

The Florida governor has been slamming Biden as he seeks the Republican nomination for president, a race in which he is lagging far behind former president Donald Trump. DeSantis left the Republican presidential primary campaign trail last week with Idalia barreling toward his state.

President Joe Biden speaks in front of a home damaged by fallen trees and debris during a tour of communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia, in Live Oak, Florida, on September 2, 2023. DeSantis has been criticized for avoiding being photographed with the president when he visited the state. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, after Biden said he would be meet with DeSantis in person when he visited the state, the governor's office issued a statement saying there were no plans for that.

"In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said, according to Politico.

As Biden left Washington on Saturday morning, he was asked about meeting with DeSantis. "I don't think he's going to be there," the president said. Asked if he had a message for the governor, Biden said: "We're going to take care of Florida."

Speaking in front of a damaged house in Live Oak, Florida, Biden said he was "not disappointed" that DeSantis did not come. "He may have had other reasons, but he did help us plan this," Biden told reporters.

But DeSantis' decision to avoid meeting Biden prompted condemnation on social media.

"In times of crisis, the American people expect our leaders to put aside their differences and find strength in unity," said Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party "By refusing to meet with President Biden, he's proving again what we've known for years—Ron will always put politics over people. I hope his fundraisers in Iowa are worth it."

Victor Shi, a Gen-Z activist and Biden supporter, said media reports should make clear that it was DeSantis who refused to meet with Biden and not the other way around.

The Florida governor is "choosing to play a petty game of politics," Shi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Full stop. Any other framing is a lie & a grave disservice to readers & democracy."

Mike Sington, an executive at NBCUniversal shared a photo on the platform of Biden thanking first responders. DeSantis "wasn't there because he was being petty and playing politics," Sington wrote.

Author Don Winslow wrote: "Dear Florida, Never forget today when it mattered most that it was more important for your @GovRonDeSantis to not be photographed with @POTUS Biden than it was to meet with the President of the United States about help for Florida. DeSantis is a POS. He always will be a POS."

Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder added: "DeSantis isn't running against Biden. He's running from him."

And Keith Boykin, an author and political commentator, said DeSantis "is afraid to be seen with President Biden in Florida to work together on hurricane relief efforts because any sign of maturity and leadership by DeSantis might hurt him in the Republican presidential primary."

However, some defended DeSantis' decision to snub Biden, calling it a "smart move."

"Smart move by Governor Ron Desantis," lawyer Scot Stuart Brewer wrote. Biden's "down in Florida to make it appear he's not worthless."

Larry Greer wrote: "It's a smart move by DeSantis. Remember how [former new Jersey Gov. Chris Christie} was pilloried for giving Obama a hug for visiting NJ after a hurricane?"

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' office and campaign for comment via email.