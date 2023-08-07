U.S.

Ron DeSantis Admits Two Ways He Could Lose 2024 Election

By
U.S. Ron DeSantis Florida Governor Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday put forward two things that would result in him or any other Republican losing the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis is among the packed field of candidates currently running for the GOP's presidential nomination, coming off a strong reelection effort in his home state in last year's midterm election. So far, polls have shown former President Donald Trump leading the pack by a considerable margin as he seeks to retake the White House in 2024, regularly receiving nearly 50 percent support from likely Republican voters.

DeSantis has regularly polled in second place, usually behind Trump by double digits while still being one of the only other candidates to receive more the single-digit support. His campaign has struggled in recent weeks to close the gap against Trump, with critics highlighting his seeming lack of charisma and his overt focus on culture war issues.

desantis losing in 2024
On Monday, DeSantis argued that focusing too much on Donald Trump's legal issues will doom the GOP's chances of taking the presidency in 2024. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Despite these struggles, DeSantis is still seen by many as the only Republican with anything close to a chance of beating Trump for the nomination. Speaking with Today on Monday, the Florida governor reiterated his belief that focusing too much on the former president's ongoing issues, be it the Capitol riot or the Mar-a-Lago documents case, will doom GOP chances of taking the presidency in 2024.

"[If] we are presenting a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency and we will have a chance to turn the country around," DeSantis said. "If, on the other hand, the election is not about January 20, 2025, but January 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it's a referendum on that, we are going to lose."

DeSantis has made similar warnings to the GOP during the course of his campaign. In late June, during a stop in New Hampshire, he stressed that the party's candidates need to focus on the "failures" of President Joe Biden and not on "relitigating" the past.

"Here's what I know, if this election is about Biden's failures and our vision for the future, we are going to win," DeSantis said. "If it's about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we're going to lose."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

Read more

Trump on Thursday was arraigned in a Washington, D.C., court on federal criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Earlier in the year, he was also indicted on federal charges for mishandling classified documents at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him and dismissed them as politically motivated attempts to hurt his presidential campaign.

Other GOP candidates have, by and large, echoed his sentiments about the charges against him, with some, like Vivek Ramaswamy, pledging to pardon him if they are elected in 2024.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC