DeSantis Blames 'Floundering' Biden Admin for Hurting Florida's Success

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the "floundering" federal government during the speech he gave following his inauguration.

DeSantis was sworn in for a second term in office on Tuesday, having decisively defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist during the most recent midterm elections.

During his 16-minute speech that followed, in addition to reiterating his frequent past attacks on "woke ideology," DeSantis also took aim at the Biden administration and the federal government for hampering Florida's success.

"Now Florida's success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington, D.C.," DeSantis said.

The Free State of Florida: Governor DeSantis Inauguration 2023 https://t.co/wuVXdA7OSt — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 3, 2023

"The federal government has gone on an inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer. It has enacted pandemic restrictions and mandates based more on ideology and politics than on sound science, and this has eroded freedom and stunted commerce.

"It has recklessly facilitated open borders, making a mockery of the rule of law, allowing massive amounts of narcotics to infect our states, importing criminal aliens, and greenlighting the flow of millions of illegal aliens into our country, burdening communities and taxpayers throughout the land."

DeSantis then criticized federal energy policy, which he said has driven up prices and eroded national security.

His lengthy screed against the federal government comes as many have deemed the Florida governor the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

While always in contention, DeSantis vaulted to the top of the heap for many after Florida Republicans saw definitive victories in the recent midterms, while candidates in the mold of and endorsed by former President Donald Trump saw widespread failure in numerous states.

Trump made his long-expected announcement of a third presidential bid for 2024 shortly after the midterms, against the wishes of many advisers and under a cloud of criticism over his negative influence in the party. Despite this mood, Trump maintained a considerable lead over DeSantis in early polls.

However, in the ensuing weeks, further polls have since found his support among Republicans tanking while DeSantis' support has surged. A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in mid-December found that the Florida governor had 56 percent of support from Republican voters and independents who identify as either conservative or very conservative. Trump, by comparison, had only 33 percent of support.

The same poll also gave DeSantis a 3 percent lead over Biden in a hypothetical general election, though other polls have given Biden an edge over both DeSantis and Trump.

The USA Today/Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters, 374 of which were registered Republicans or conservative-leaning independents.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.