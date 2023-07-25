Ron DeSantis in Car Crash Traveling to Tennessee Event

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is uninjured after being involved in a car accident in Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the Republican 2024 hopeful confirmed that the accident occurred on Tuesday morning while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"He and his team are uninjured," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said. "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

No further details about the accident were provided at this time.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee Tuesday morning. Scott Olson/Getty Images

DeSantis is currently taking part in a national campaign tour as part of his bid for the presidency next year. On July 15, DeSantis gave a speech in front of Republicans at the annual Statesmen's Dinner fundraiser at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

DeSantis is also expected to speak at the Iowa Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, on Friday as part of his White House campaign.

Elsewhere, the Florida governor attended a private fundraiser in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 21, where he was able to drum up support and gain several influential endorsements from legislative officials in the Beehive State.

"Florida, like Utah, leads the nation with low unemployment rates, fast-growing with the best economic outlooks," Utah Senate President Stuart Adams tweeted on July 22. "Gov. Ron DeSantis is a strong conservative leader who can lead our country out of the economic & energy challenges we are facing."

The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down said that around two-dozen current and former officials in Nevada have also recently endorsed DeSantis in his bid for the White House.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis has a proven track record of standing up against the radical left to protect our children and our freedoms," Las Vegas Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant, the co-deputy minority floor leader, said in a statement.

"While the establishment and D.C. elites empowered [former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony] Fauci to lock our country down and let the mob run rampant, Gov. DeSantis was the only one fighting back for our kids," Gallant added. "He stands for America's families and conservative values, and that's why Nevadans are standing with him."

Discussing the endorsements, Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for DeSantis' 2024 team, told Newsweek: "Governor DeSantis continues to build support nationwide because Republicans know he is the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden and lead our Great American Comeback."

DeSantis gathering support from state legislators arrives as he is still languishing far behind former President Donald Trump in GOP primary polls.

According to FiveThirtyEight's national average tracker, Trump is leading the GOP primary polls at 51.9 percent, with DeSantis a distant second at 18.6 percent.

Update 07/25/23, 9:48 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information and a new video.