Ron DeSantis' Chances of Beating Donald Trump As Rivals Both Head to Iowa

Former President Donald Trump and Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will both visit the state of Iowa today amid continued speculation that DeSantis intends to enter the 2024 presidential race.

While Trump launched his own campaign shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, DeSantis is widely expected to announce his own bid for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Recent polls show the former president enjoys a substantial lead over DeSantis among potential Republican primary voters but the governor hasn't officially become a candidate yet.

A YouGov/Yahoo News poll conducted among 451 registered voters from May 5 to 8 showed Trump leading DeSantis with 50 percent support to the governor's 36 percent in a head-to-head match-up.

When other Republican candidates were included, Trump led with 48 percent support to DeSantis' 28 percent, while several others recorded support in the single digits. It was a similar picture in a Morning Consult poll conducted among 3,574 registered voters from May 5 to 7 which found Trump with 60 percent support to DeSantis' 19 percent and others recording support in single digits.

Trump and DeSantis' Dueling Events

The two Republicans are both expected to deliver speeches in Iowa on Saturday. The state holds its first-in-the-nation Republican caucus in February and is considered a key early test for GOP presidential candidates.

Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday - the second rally he's held in the state since announcing his re-election bid.

The former president is set to speak at 7 p.m. C.D.T. with guest speakers addressing the event before Trump takes to the stage. Tickets are free but those who wish to attend are required to register.

Trump's speech can be viewed on C-SPAN's website and may also be carried by major news networks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his "State of the State" address during a joint session of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 7, 2023. DeSantis will attend events in Iowa on Saturday. CHENEY ORR / AFP/Getty Images

DeSantis will attend two events in Iowa on Saturday, both of which are paid entry.

The governor will first attend Representative Randy Feenstra's annual family picnic at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center on Saturday morning - tickets to that event are $50 per person but children under 18 go free.

Later, DeSantis will attend a fundraiser for the Republican Party of Iowa at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids. The event also requires a ticket, which cost $100 per person or $175 for a couple. That event is set to begin at 5.30 p.m. local time.

DeSantis' Endorsements

While DeSantis has not yet formally entered the presidential race, Politico reported on Friday more than three dozen Iowa state legislators intended to endorse the governor ahead of his visit to the state.

DeSantis enjoys the support of some high-profile Iowa Republicans, including State Senate President Amy Sinclair, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, and several other GOP leaders. Sinclair and Windschitl are the second most senior members of their respective branches of the legislature.

Those endorsements are likely to prove a boost to DeSantis when he makes his official campaign announcement, although it's not yet clear when that might be.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's and DeSantis' teams via email for comment.