Ron DeSantis' Debate With Gavin Newsom Could Backfire Spectacularly

Ron DeSantis accepted Gavin Newsom's challenge to a live televised debate between the two governors on Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News.

Speaking to host Sean Hannity, who would oversee the debate, the Florida governor said "let's get it done," adding that people have "fled California in record numbers" under Democrat Newsom's administration.

Polling indicates DeSantis is the second most popular potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate with GOP voters, though he remains some way behind Donald Trump. Whilst Newsom is not running for the Democrats' 2024 nomination he has been widely tipped as a future presidential contender, with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger saying a run would be a "no-brainer."

The ideological foes are locked in a fierce rivalry, with Newsom clashing with DeSantis on issues ranging from migration to abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. SERGIO FLORES/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Thomas Gift, who heads the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, said the interview "could backfire" on DeSantis, but would also give him attention as he faces off against Trump.

He said: "It's largely a risk-reward calculus for DeSantis. He's looking for something to break out of his campaign malaise, so anything that will get him in the spotlight rather than Trump could be a net positive.

"While there's always the potential it could backfire, DeSantis is a shrewd enough debater that—worse-case scenario—it's unlikely he'd get blown out of the water. Plus, it could be a nice tune-up for the upcoming GOP debates that will be much higher stakes."

Thomas Whalen, a politics expert at Boston University, told Newsweek the debate is unlikely to impact on the Republican leadership contest.

He commented: "It's hard to get exited when the race for the GOP presidential nomination is already over. DeSantis could come off as the 21st century version of Clarence Darrow and it will make not a whit of difference.

"Trump is going to be the nominee. DeSantis' candidacy has always come off as a bad tribute band to the former president anyway. From the Republican rank and file voter perspective, why go with RC Cola when you can have The Real Thing?"

Newsom wrote to DeSantis last week, suggesting a debate on November 8 or 10 in either Georgia, Nevada or North Carolina. Asked by Hannity what his answer to Newsom's offer was, the Florida governor replied: "Absolutely I'm game, let's get it done, just tell me when and where we'll do it."

DeSantis went on to launch a blistering attack on Newsom's record in office, commenting: "Here's the thing Sean, in one respect the debate between California and Florida has already been had as you suggest. People have been voting on that, they've been voting on it with their feet. They have fled California in record numbers.

"Florida has been the number one state for net in-migration. We have the number one ranked economy, number one in education, crime at a 50-year low, but in another sense this is the debate for the future of our country because you have people like Joe Biden, they would love to see the Californication of the United States."

In the year to July 2022 the population of Florida increased by 1.9 percent, making it the fastest growing state, according to U.S. census data. However during this period California was one of several prominent Democratic states which saw a population decline, in its case by 0.3 percent.

DeSantis also suggested the California governor could be the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee, though Newsom has not announced his candidacy or shown any indication that he's planning to challenge Biden.

He said: "Biden may not even be the nominee, you could have Gavin Newsom, you could have Kamala Harris, and I think if we go down that direction that's going to accelerate American decline."

Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom, responded to DeSantis by reiterating the offer of a debate on November 8 or 10. He said: "Governor Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. November 8 or 10th, DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games."

Newsweek has reached out to both DeSantis and Newsom for comment via email.

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll, conducted exclusively for Newsweek, found only 15 percent of Florida voters believe DeSantis is most likely to be the GOP's presidential candidate. Instead, 51 percent think Trump will secure the Republican nomination.