U.S.

Ron DeSantis Faces Backlash After Team's 'Physical Intimidation' of Teen

By
U.S. Ron DeSantis Florida Governor Republicans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sparked controversy after his security team allegedly subjected a 15-year-old questioner to "physical intimidation."

DeSantis, who has served as Florida's governor since 2019, is currently among the packed field of candidates seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Once seen as a likely successor to Donald Trump as the head of the party, especially after a strong reelection in last year's midterms, DeSantis's presidential campaign has largely floundered since it was officially announced in the spring. The governor has consistently seen his poll numbers dwarfed by the former president, who, according to FiveThirtyEight's national average, leads the pack with over 50 percent support, compared to DeSantis's less than 15 percent.

DeSantis's awkward demeanor in social situations and occasionally hostile interactions with people on the campaign trail have seen many sour on his national political prospects. One such example of this has been the campaign's alleged interactions with 15-year-old New Hampshire resident Quinn Mitchell following his initial interaction with the governor at a June campaign stop in Hollis. The teen told the Daily Beast on Friday that he has been "physically intimidated by DeSantis security at two subsequent campaign stops" after asking DeSantis a question about the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

"Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power," Mitchell asked at the June event. "A key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?"

ron desantis 15 year old
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign stop in New Hampshire. DeSantis's campaign has been accused of physically intimidating a 15-year-old boy after his question about January 6, 2021, went viral in June. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"I can tell you this...we had a transition of power from my first administration to my second 'cause I won reelection in a historic fashion," the Florida governor responded. "And at the end of the day, you know, we need to win and we need to get this done."

DeSantis added: "I wasn't anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn't enjoy seeing, you know, what happened. But we've gotta go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past."

The answer, which was deemed by many to be too non-committal in avoiding taking Trump to task, went viral across various news outlets, who called the interaction a flub from DeSantis.

Since then, Mitchell said he has been targeted by campaign security at two subsequent events. At a Fourth of July parade, private security contractors working for DeSantis allegedly "swarmed" and restrained the teen after a brief interaction he had with the governor, which Mitchell described as "intimidation." This incident also escalated to the point that the governor's wife, Casey DeSantis, confronted Mitchell's mother to claim that her son was being dishonest about things, the teen said. Later, on August 19, Mitchell was allegedly tailed by two security guards.

Newsweek reached out to the DeSantis campaign via email for comment.

Speaking with CNN on Friday, Mitchell claimed that he had attempted to apologize to DeSantis at the Fourth of July parade for how their first interaction had gone and give him an opportunity to answer the question properly, but said that the response to him was "definitely physical intimidation."

The Daily Beast's report generated a number of reactions on social media on Friday, with people, including staunch Republican and Trump supporter Laura Loomer, lambasting DeSantis over the situation.

"DeSantis can't even handle a 15 yr old asking an edgy question. DeSantis has ZERO people skills," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

"Quinn — who's 15 and cannot vote (or drive, yet) — wanted to apologize to DeSantis for 'getting him in trouble' after their 1st exchange went viral. Instead, he got manhandled by security. Casey DeSantis also added insult to injury with this one," Daily Beast campaign reporter Jake Lahut wrote.

Daniel Uhlfelder, a former Florida attorney general candidate, wrote Friday: "DeSantis is afraid of a 15 year old asking him questions."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC