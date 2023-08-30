Politics

Ron DeSantis' Florida Home Damaged in Hurricane Idalia

By
Politics Ron DeSantis Florida Hurricane Idalia

A 100-year-old oak tree fell on the governor's mansion in Tallahassee Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia bore down on the Florida coast Wednesday.

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was meeting with reporters to discuss the state's response to the August 30 storm, the tree appeared to split under duress from the storm's high winds, a photo shared by his wife, Casey, showed, falling on top of one of the wings of the house.

While Casey DeSantis and their children—Mason, Madison and Mamie—were in the home at the time, "no one was injured" during the event, she wrote on social media after the incident.

The extent of damage to the house, which was initially built in 1907 before a new version was erected in the mid-1950s, is currently unknown.

Located directly in the hurricane's path, however, the Tallahassee residence was highlighted early on as one of the areas in northern Florida that was told to prepare for potentially life-threatening conditions prior to the storm making landfall.

Photos and videos from the hurricane have so far shown significant flooding in downtown Tallahassee, while more than 272,000 customers statewide had lost power as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Most, however, already had their power restored by the time DeSantis delivered remarks later in the afternoon.

Ron DeSantis' Florida Home Damaged in Idalia
Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on the banks of the Rio Grande on June 26, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A large oak tree fell at the governor's mansion during hurricane Idalia. Brandon Bell/Getty

Idalia's path was also considered a meteorological rarity: few hurricanes ever take a path directly through the bend of the state. And Idalia, a category three storm when it made landfall, was unexpectedly strong, bringing wind conditions to the state capital experts described as "unprecedented" in the region's history.

"Looking back through recorded history, NO major hurricanes have ever moved through the Apalachee Bay," forecasters posted on the National Weather Service website Tuesday. "When you try to compare this storm to others, DON'T. No one has seen this."

Newsweek has reached out to the governor's office as well as the Florida Department of Management Services for comment. However asked by reporters for comment after being informed the storm had damaged his home, DeSantis—a leading candidate for the Republican nomination for president—appeared to take the question in stride.

"We're fine," he told reporters as he described a phone conversation he'd had with his wife earlier in the day about the tree. "I don't know that [the tree] fell on the residence, per se, I think it was a little off to the side, so that's going to be cleared.

"I don't know if they're going to have to cut down the whole tree," he added. "If they do cut down the whole tree, it's going to be more room for our kids to hit baseballs in. So in some respects, even though the tree was nice, we'll probably make do."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC