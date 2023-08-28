Ron DeSantis Gets Good News for Florida's Insurance Crisis

Floridians experiencing spiked insurance premiums and limited options to deal with them have received some government assistance that may alleviate some of their financial woes and give some respite to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Due to legislative reforms aiming to combat increasing homeowner costs and market instability, the Indiana-based Orion180 recently had its two carriers approved to operate and write policies in Florida, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).

They are the third and fourth property and casualty insurers approved this year, following Mainsail Insurance Company and Tailrow Insurance Company in August and April, respectively.

A man climbs a ladder to enter his house for the first time after the passage of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on November 2, 2022. Florida's spiking insurance rates have led to legislative reforms and more insurers being brought into the state to offer additional options. Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty

"Orion180 has always been focused on providing a premier insurance experience for customers and independent agents," said Orion180 founder and CEO Kenneth Gregg in a statement. "We view Florida as an attractive insurance market for profitable growth over the long term.

"Given our strong capital position, significant reinsurance backstop and underwriting discipline, we feel we are in a great position to provide Floridians best-in-class insurance solutions."

OIR Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said in an August 22 statement that his agency has been "working diligently" in the wake of said reforms to attract more companies, jobs and capital to Florida.

"Today's announcement is another sign that the reforms are having a positive impact on Florida's insurance market," Yaworky said. "We look forward to continuing this momentum and giving consumers more options in the market for homeowners insurance."

Newsweek reached out to the OIR via email for further comment.

DeSantis, who is running for the GOP nomination for president and has consistently polled as the second-highest candidate behind former President Donald Trump, is currently monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia.

The potentially "significant" hurricane, predicted to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, could hit speeds of up to 100 mph and could begin moving up Florida's Gulf Coast as early as Monday.

The recent OIR announcement comes at a time of drastic year-over-year changes to residents' premiums.

Average insurance premium for Florida homeowners increased 42 percent to an average of $6,000 this year, according to the Insurance Information Institute, while at least 12 companies have stopped issuing policies since January 2022. Another three companies are also in the midst of withdrawing from Florida altogether.

Those leaving have attributed their intentions in relation to Florida's extreme weather and the ramifications.

Newsweek reached out to the Insurance Information Institute via email for comment.

The Florida OIR announcement about Orion180 comes as state-run Citizens Property Insurance, which is believed to have has approximately 1.35 million policy holders, was recently denied by state regulators to increase its property insurance rates by 12 percent and cap that number for all personal accounts and all policyholders.

Some type of increase remains likely, however, as Citizens Property Insurance has 30 days to revise its proposal before it may offload customers to a private insurer in October, according to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' office via email for comment.