While it is unclear from our current purview who, apart from President Joe Biden, will plausibly appear as a Democratic contender for the U.S. presidency, it's almost certain that the GOP ticket will be a showdown between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. While Trump has been referred to as "Don Quixote" in the past—the title character of Miguel de Cervantes' novel Don Quixote—it is now Ron DeSantis who is having his "Don Quixote" moment.

Quixote sets out on numerous quests to revive the age of chivalry and to "right the wrongs" done to "the good." However, these quests are always unrealistic and impossible. Quixote's attempts to right wrongs and help people often end up causing more harm than good because of delusions of grandeur. He gets involved in several ridiculous and farcical situations, and his idealistic pursuits often result in him getting beaten, bruised, and humiliated. His quests do not succeed, but that doesn't stop Quixote from positioning himself as a knight in shining armor ready for any battle—especially the battle for the idealistic pursuit of chivalry.

The ways Trump resembles Quixote are obvious—to "Make America Great Again" is nothing other than to watch a humiliatingly incomplete border wall that sometimes makes it easier for illegal crossing into the U.S. potentially grow a few miles longer into an indefinite incompletion. Getting involved "in several ridiculous and farcical situations" that end up being harmfully unsuccessful is a statement of the historical facts that made up almost every single day of Trump's presidency.

DeSantis' resemblance to the character of Don Quixote has surely always been present, but the characteristics in question haven't been well-known up until recently, so they're far more jarring. Consider, in contrast, that due to Trump's long-term public image, it's often more surprising when Trump isn't up to some shenanigans or a general thoughtless unseriousness under the guise of hyper-competent heroism.

From appearing in a Top Gun cosplay commercial to having his political backers compose a Disney advisory board, DeSantis' self-positioning for the GOP presidential ticket is one whose over-zealousness over-promises and under-performs. And very often, this is to the uncomical and precarity-inducing detriment of all. Most often, the performance is paradoxical.

How can DeSantis be a "free market capitalist" while spuriously claiming in a Wall Street Journal op-ed to have stripped Disney of its ability to self-govern, when in reality he's simply—from a constituent-centered optics-perspective—slayed one among many dragons of so-called wokism? That's at least how it goes over among those who already like DeSantis—which, compared to Trump, is a decreasing quantity of Republicans.

Meanwhile, the stipulated strikes against Disney and Co. from the DeSantis administration are practically ineffectual and irrelevant to the operations of even Disney World, let alone the whole of Disney. It may sound like stripping Disney of its status as a self-governed county is significant, but in terms of practical-non-political consequences, it changes very little. For instance, on account of the new advisory board, in the state of Florida, DeSantis wants Disney and Co. to not build airports, nuclear reactors, or toll roads. DeSantis vaguely and unconstitutionally claims that strikes on "woke" content from the company in Florida will come from this board.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his nationwide book tour at Adventure Outdoors, on March 30, 2023. in Smyrna, Ga. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

While one could make legitimate criticisms of Disney's political inconsistencies, the lack of a legitimate grievance, in this case, highlights DeSantis' willingness to create problems where none exist.

In doing so, DeSantis is tapping into the fears and prejudices of his base rather than addressing the real issues facing Floridians. His recent attempt to place "bans" on Disney for their supposed left-wing symbolism is just one example of his many "Don Quixote" moments. DeSantis is positioning himself as a dragon slayer to a base of voters desperate to believe in a fantasy where they are the victims of contemporary liberal morals—and using big government under the guise of small government to do so.

This dangerous path allows DeSantis to construct a false reality for his supporters. Note that Trump's comparably dangerous path of constructed false realities led to an insurrection, so given that most of DeSantis' messaging is directed against LGBTQ people, we ought to be very worried about the messaging coming from the right and infecting their constituents when CPAC audiences roar with applause after a speaker suggests "eradicating" trans people.

Daniel Lehewych has an M.A. in philosophy from the CUNY Graduate Center, specializing in moral psychology, cognitive science, and the philosophy of mind. In addition to contributing to Newsweek, Daniel is a contributor to Big Think.

