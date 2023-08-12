Ron DeSantis Heckled With 'Pudding Fingers' Chant at Iowa Stop, Videos Show

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was heckled and called "pudding fingers" during a visit to Iowa on Friday and footage of the incident was quickly shared to social media.

Two protesters interrupted DeSantis' first campaign stop of the day and rang cowbells as well as heckling the governor by calling him "pudding fingers" and telling him to go home.

DeSantis was in Iowa as part of his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, where he trails former President Donald Trump in a slew of recent polls.

The protesters, who were later identified as Heather Ryan and her niece Kara Ryan, rang cowbells.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. DeSantis was heckled in Iowa on Friday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Following the event, Kara and Heather Ryan said they were there on behalf of a political action committee called "B****** Get Stuff Done" that supports abortion rights, according to a report from Politico.

Newsweek has reached out to the DeSantis campaign via email for comment.

The protesters chanted "Go back to Florida" and "Go back to Florida, pudding fingers" through a bullhorn as DeSantis got off his campaign bus.

Video of that moment was shared to social media site X, formerly Twitter, by The Recount on Friday and the post had been viewed more than 68,000 times as of early Saturday morning.

The phrase "pudding fingers" has been used as an insult directed at DeSantis since a report by The Daily Beast in March that related a rumor about the governor eating pudding with three fingers rather than a spoon.

An altercation ensues as a woman shouts, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers!” during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) Iowa bus tour on the presidential campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/c4GgybfFCq — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2023

A second video, shared by Stephanie Murray, political reporter at The Messenger, showed the protesters continuing to heckle DeSantis and tell him to "go back to Florida" as he attempted to make remarks alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis.

Hard to hear Ron DeSantis at his first Iowa campaign stop of the day as a pair of protesters with cowbells call him “pudding fingers” and demand he “go back to Florida.” pic.twitter.com/9j8EbqCd2U — Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) August 11, 2023

One man who attended the event in support of DeSantis and who was wearing a hat from the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down unsuccessfully attempted to knock the bullhorn out of Heather Ryan's hand.

While the pair of protesters effectively drowned him out, DeSantis continued making remarks.

The Florida governor reportedly said "People like that are what's holding this country back."

A number of veterans attending the event applauded DeSantis but the campaign stop was brief.

DeSantis was widely considered a strong contender for the Republican presidential nomination before he formally entered the race but his campaign has struggled to gain traction.

The Republican's campaign recently cut roughly a third of its staff, or 38 people, as part of an effort aimed at getting DeSantis' presidential bid back on track.

A new poll from the Republican-leaning pollster Cygnal published on Thursday showed that DeSantis is now the preferred option of just 10 percent of those polled, and he's running virtually neck-and-neck with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy on 11 percent.

Trump led both potential rivals with 53 percent support in findings consistent with the vast majority of recent polling.