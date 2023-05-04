Ron DeSantis' Office Stormed by Protesters, Video Shows

Dozens of protesters occupied Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office on Wednesday afternoon to protest against new conservative laws passed by the Republican official, video from the sit-in shows.

A clip shared on social media by progressive activist Nelini Stamp shows protesters sitting in the Republican governor's office in a peaceful manner while chanting and swaying. Security officers observing the scene can be seen walking away from the demonstrators.

Breaking: @Dreamdefenders and allies in Florida are occupying Ron DeSantis office right now! pic.twitter.com/DAQ2qWYjxW — Nelini Stamp (@NelStamp) May 3, 2023

"@Dreamdefenders and allies in Florida are occupying Ron DeSantis office right now," Stamp wrote in the caption accompanying the video published on Wednesday evening.

Dream Defenders is a Florida-based grassroots organization founded in 2012 after the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford that aims to organize "Black and Brown youth to build power in our communities to advance a new vision we have for the state."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech during the Jerusalem Post conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. Protesters occupied DeSantis' office on Wednesday to have a meeting with the Republican governor. Amir Levy/Getty Images

According to the group, some 14 protesters from Dream Defenders and other organizations were arrested by police after occupying DeSantis' office for hours. In a statement released on Wednesday, the group said they meant to occupy the governor's office until DeSantis agreed to meet with them.

"DeSantis decided to arrest protesters instead of meeting with them," Dream Defenders wrote on Wednesday after announcing the arrests.

