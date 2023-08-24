News

Ron DeSantis' Smile During Republican Debate Sparks Wave of Jokes, Memes

By
News Ron DeSantis 2024 Election Republican Party Republican primary

In Wednesday's first Republican debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during which the eight candidates took shots at one another and could not avoid mentions of Donald Trump, despite his absence, one relatively small detail captured viewers' imagination: Ron DeSantis' smile.

Many watching the televised debate pointed out that smiling didn't seem to come natural to the Florida governor, with people sharing clips on social media showing DeSantis suddenly beaming into a smile that some described as "awkward" and "pre-programmed."

Since launching his campaign on Twitter Space earlier this year—an event that was marred by technical glitches on the platform—DeSantis had established himself as a solid number two after Trump in the polls for the Republican primary.

Ron DeSantis
A GOP voter watches Ron DeSantis at an Atlanta Young Republicans debate watch party at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

But despite representing the most likely alternative to Trump for Republican voters, DeSantis currently trails the former president by a huge margin. As of August 23, Trump could count on 52.1 percent of the vote, while DeSantis gathered 15.2 percent, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

The 2-hour debate, in which eight of the nine Republican candidates running for the 2024 primary faced each other in front of the cameras, was a success for DeSantis. Newsweek put him in the list of the biggest winners on the evening, as he tried to regain momentum after his campaign has been slumping for weeks.

He talked of the conservative policies he successfully passed in Florida, focusing on education and the economy, while walking a fine line on abortion, a topic that has proven divisive even among Republican voters.

But his performance at the Wisconsin debate might not have helped DeSantis enough to bridge the massive gap in polling between him and Trump.

He also doesn't appear to have impressed voters and viewers with his charisma, something that he has been reported to be lacking. A former congressional staffer told Vanity Fair last year that he had "the personality of a piece of paper." In an ad back in May, Trump said DeSantis needed a "personality transplant."

In a post on X, formerly, Twitter, one account posted a clip with the caption: "The delay of him trying to smile is insane???"

His "forced" smile during the debate sparked a wave of memes and jokes online.

"Is Ron DeSantis trying to make us believe he's human by trying to smile?" one X user wrote on the platform, sharing the same clip of the debate which has gone viral. In it, DeSantis can be seen putting on a smile a few seconds after finishing talking.

"Say what you will about this worthless debate, I will always remember it as the time when Ron DeSantis tried to figure out how to smile for the first time on live television," one person wrote on X.

"Here's my impression of a DeSantis consultant during debate prep: 'Good job Ron, but don't forget to do the weirdest smile humanly possible when you're done speaking,'" wrote another.

"I am zipping through the debate I am recording. So far, my first impression is that DeSantis can't even look human for a 3-second introduction smile," wrote another user.

Newsweek contacted DeSantis' campaign team for comment by email on Thursday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC