Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at the NBA in Latest Political Dispute

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has hit out at NBA players after their union criticized a political donation made by the Orlando Magic to a pro-DeSantis super PAC.

DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, responded to the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

The criticism comes amid DeSantis' ongoing dispute with the Walt Disney Company, which filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida in April that accused DeSantis of trying to "weaponize government power" over the company by appointing a board that nullified agreements giving Disney control over expanding its resort in the state.

Ron DeSantis Speaks in Iowa
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis has criticized the NBA in response to a statement from the players' union. Scott Olson/Getty Images

DeSantis has said he doesn't believe the lawsuit has merit and described it as "political."

On Friday, the governor accused the NBA of "bending the knee" to China after the players' union criticized the Orlando Magic's donation of $50,000 to the the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC on May 19.

Newsweek has reached out to the NBPA via email for comment.

The Orlando Magic have a sponsorship agreement with Disney and the company's logo appears on their jerseys.

"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the NBPA said in a statement on Thursday.

"NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players," the NBPA said.

"The Magic's donation does not represent player support for the recipient," the statement concluded.

DeSantis responded with a post on X on Friday, sharing the NBPA's post that included their statement.

"It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies," the governor wrote.

He was referring to some NBA players and players in other sports kneeling during the national anthem as a means of calling attention to racism. Taking the knee began in 2016 and proved highly controversial, with critics arguing it was disrespectful not to stand during the anthem.

The NBA has also been the subject of criticism over its relationship with China, including previously operating a basketball camp in Xinjiang where the Chinese government has been accused of committing human rights abuses against the ethnic Uighur population.

The NBA cut ties with that training camp in 2019 with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum writing the following year: "The NBA has had no involvement with the Xinjiang basketball academy for more than a year, and the relationship has been terminated."

Orlando Magic Chief Communication Officer Joel Glass told NPR in a statement on Friday: "To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race."

"It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida," Glass said.

