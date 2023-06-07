Ron DeSantis Under Fire Over Fundraiser With Moderna Lobbyist

Ron DeSantis has come under fire from Donald Trump-supporting conservatives after his campaign organized a fundraising event that lists Marc Lampkin, a Moderna lobbyist who was registered as a foreign agent for a Chinese semi-conductor manufacturer, as one of its hosts.

The fundraiser, which guests are being charged $1,000 to attend, is taking place on June 23 in downtown Washington D.C.

DeSantis formally announced he's standing for the presidency on May 24, with polling indicating he's Trump's most dangerous rival for the Republican Party nomination. Supporters of both men have been trying to link the other with coronavirus vaccines and big pharma on social media, in the context of widespread anti-vaccine sentiment within the GOP base.

An invitation to the DeSantis campaign event, which lists Lampkin as one of 11 individuals or couples on the "host committee," was acquired by DailyMail.com.

Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign stop at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 2, 2023. Trump supporters have criticized the DeSantis campaign for holding a fundraiser hosted by Marc Lampkin, who has worked as a Maderna lobbyist. LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/GETTY

The publication reports Lampkin has represented Moderna, which developed and produced one of America's most used coronavirus vaccines, as a lobbyist. According to investigative website Open Secrets, which covers the impact of money in U.S. politics, Lampkin did work for Moderna in every year from 2021-23.

Lampkin was also previously listed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as representing Fujian Jinhua, a state-owned Chinese company that the Trump administration sanctioned in 2018, after deeming it a security threat.

In addition, he was registered as working for AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company that produces puberty blocker Lupron, from 2014.

The news sparked a backlash from some conservative influencers, including Juanita Broaddrick, an author with 807,000 Twitter followers whose display photo shows her sitting next to Trump.

She shared the DailyMail.com article, adding: "Wow Ron DeSantis is holding a fundraiser with a lobbyist who works for Moderna and for a company that makes puberty blockers for children. Ron should cancel this fundraiser!"

Wow Ron DeSantis is holding a fundraiser with a lobbyist who works for Moderna and for a company that makes puberty blockers for children.



Ron should cancel this fundraiser!https://t.co/fMNTP5gFwo — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 6, 2023

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump supporter with 330,000 followers on Twitter, also used the social media platform to criticize DeSantis over the event.

He said: "Team DeSantis' spin: DESANTIS IS SUCH A THREAT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT AND WOKE INSTITUONS THAT LOBBYISTS FOR BUD LIGHT, MODERNA, ABBVIE (maker of puberty blocker Lupron), AND CHINESE STATE OWNED SEMI CONDUCTOR COMPANIES ARE HELPING HIM RAISE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS!

"In reality, the establishment and swamp are using him as a puppet to try to take down Trump."

Team DeSantis’ spin:



DESANTIS IS SUCH A THREAT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT AND WOKE INSTITUONS THAT LOBBYISTS FOR BUD LIGHT, MODERNA, ABBVIE (maker of puberty blocker Lupron), AND CHINESE STATE OWNED SEMI CONDUCTOR COMPANIES ARE HELPING HIM RAISE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS!



In reality, the… pic.twitter.com/vpdVB94z0z — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 6, 2023

Speaking to DailyMail.com, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said: "It's no surprise Ron DeSanctimonious would do a fundraiser with a lobbyist for a Chinese semiconductor company considering his globalist masters at the Club for No Growth have a China First trade policy.

"DeSanctus' hypocrisy surrounding the COVID vaccine, and his willingness to accept money from a representative of a company manufacturing puberty blockers, also show that DeSanctus is willing to sell out for anything if the price is right."

Newsweek has contacted the DeSantis campaign for comment by email.

A video of the Florida governor clashing with a heckler who called him a "f****** fascist" at a South Carolina campaign event on Friday went viral over the weekend.

DeSantis also faced social media criticism after making a speech in Iowa on Saturday, in which he appeared to mimic an iconic speech by British wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.