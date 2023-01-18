Video Of Estranged Dad Crashing Dump Truck Into Family Home Viewed 1m Times

A video of a California man driving a dump truck into his wife's home and car multiple times has gone viral on social media.

The clip showed a man, believed to be 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn, causing destruction to his wife's Los Angeles home, as well as the cars on the street.

The incident happened on January 15 at 4 p.m. at the 1500 block of W. 107th street in Los Angeles, according to the police.

The video has so far been viewed more than 1.3 million times since being posted on Twitter by ABC 7 reporter Eric Resendiz on Monday.

Resendiz shared the video with the caption: "Violent video shows when a man in South LA crashes a dump truck into his wife's home.

"Patricia Dunn said the driver was her husband and they are going through a divorce."

1/2 Violent video shows when a man in South LA crashes a dump truck into his wife's home. Patricia Dunn said the driver was her husband and they are going through a divorce. The story today at 4 p.m. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/4XRaP1T6L0 — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) January 16, 2023

Ronald Lee Dunn allegedly crashed into the outside of the home, reversed, and continued to cause damage by hitting cars.

Bystanders can be heard telling one another to get clear and into a safe area as the destruction continued.

Resendiz also shared a clip from an interview with the alleged victim Patricia Dunn. While crying she said she was now scared for her life.

"I'm not comfortable here anymore, he might come back. What is to say he is not," she said.

"A man that is under that kind of rage, who is to say what he might do.

"He was trying to kill me, he really was. That is my bedroom right there, he knows. He was just trying to hurt me."

2/2 A clip of the interview with Patricia Dunn. pic.twitter.com/DWPNJURk3I — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) January 16, 2023

On Tuesday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a wanted poster for Ronald Lee Dunn and gave further details about the incident.

"Suspect Dunn drove his vehicle into the victim's garage at the 1500 block of W. 107th Street in Los Angeles two times.

"He left and returned five minutes later in a dump truck and rammed it into the front of the victim's residence, struck two parked vehicles, then drove away.

"Please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department South Los Angeles Station [if] you have any information regarding his whereabouts."

After leaving the scene in his dump truck, Ronald Lee Dunn allegedly returned to the scene for a third time, yelling obscenities at his wife and the neighbors, according to an ABC 7 report.

The police reportedly took almost 45 minutes to arrive at the scene.

Patricia Dunn added: "If they had [got] up in here a little bit earlier, all of this damage wouldn't have happened.

"Because he came back three times, and they weren't even here [yet]."

Newsweek has contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.