Roseanne Barr Lashes Out at Joe Biden Over His Maui Wildfire Remark

Roseanne Barr has taken aim at Joe Biden over footage of the president visiting Maui on Monday.

The 80-year-old and his wife, Jill Biden, 72, met with victims of the devastating wildfires that began ravaging the Hawaiian island two weeks ago, including state officials, survivors and emergency personnel.

In the clip, originally shared by X user @CollinRugg, Biden jokes with an emergency responder, whose face is blurred out.

"You guys catch the boots out here?" he says. "That's hot ground, man."

Barr was unimpressed with the video, reposting the footage, along with the caption: "So glad class is back in the White House."

Roseanne Barr in February, 2023. The comedian and former TV star has become a controversial figure in recent years. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment

At the time of writing, the 70-year-old comedian's post has received more than 200,000 views. Response to the post was mixed, with some users supporting Barr's take.

"What an embarrassment," said Patrice.

"I'm disgusted at his "joke." He needs to be removed from office," said Sudan Chastain.

"He is a failure on so many levels," said @crownadvisory.

However, others criticized the former TV star's stance, with Duffenuff calling her a "washed up has been."

"You ain't one to talk," said Mr. Phret.

"This is what happens when you're an actor in politics and nobody tells you how bad you suck at it," said Ron.

"Republican cancel culture game is so weak," said Jack K.

Newsweek has reached out to Barr for comment.

This isn't Barr's first post about the Maui wildfires to cause a furor online. Barr on Monday shared a meme that seemed to suggest the fires were purposely set. The actor, who rose to fame through the sitcom Roseanne (1988 to 1997), has become a controversial figure in recent years for her comments on social media.

She was let go from the reboot of Roseanne in 2018 after a tweet about former Obama-aide Valerie Jarrett, with the show continuing without her as The Conners. In June,her remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky caused outrage online. While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Barr said that Zelensky was "not a good" Jew.

"Are all Jews the same? For God's sake, talk about anti-Semitic!" she told Morgan. "Just cause the guy's a Jew doesn't mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews. I mean, so what?"

Her thoughts on the Holocaust sparked fury this summer. Despite being Jewish, Barr claimed on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend that the Holocaust "never happened."

"That's the truth," she said. "It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened."