Rosie O'Donnell Claps Back at Rumor After Trump Indictment

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Rosie O'Donnell (L) in California in February 2023. Donald Trump (R) in New Jersey in August 2023. O'Donnell has told her social media followers she never claimed she would move to Canada if Trump won the 2016 election. Getty Images/Amanda Edwards / Timothy A. Clary
Rosie O'Donnell wants to clear something up for her online trolls—she never said she would move to Canada if Donald Trump was elected president.

The comedian and outspoken Democrat took to TikTok to discuss Trump's Georgia indictment where he and 18 others were charged in connection to an alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.

O'Donnell, who has been an opponent of the former president for a long time, mocked him over his latest indictment—the fourth he's faced this year. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and termed the probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a politically motivated "witch hunt."

"Well, it's Monday night, Rachel Maddow is on explaining to everyone about the ten indictments from Georgia, and he's in big s***," O'Donnell said to her 2.3 million TikTok followers. "He should get his trial, and then he should pay for his crime, should he be found guilty.

"It's a lotta evidence, Donald. A lotta evidence." O'Donnell continued, "I'm glad to see that the system works here in the United States and that no one is above the law. Not even a former president. Congratulations America. We survived."

O'Donnell's received thousands of comments, often from supporters but some of them were from Trump supporters, mocking the comedian.

@rosie

TEN INDICTMENTS DONALD #JUSTICE

♬ original sound - Rosie ODonnell

"Weren't you moving to Canada?" asked @Tammy72. O'Donnell took the time to reply.

"No tammy never said it - try n find a video of me saying it," she responded.

Tammy's comment was in reference to the rumor, which has been repeated many times since 2016, that O'Donnell supposedly said she'd "move to Canada" if Trump won the 2016 election.

In 2017, Marc Lotter, former press secretary to then Vice President Mike Pence, repeated the claim on Fox News. "Who is Rosie O'Donnell to call anyone a liar? She promised the American people she'd move to Canada if Trump got elected and she's still here." When Fox News shared this clip on Twitter in 2017, the comments from users included those asking, "Why is she still here?" and "She said she was moving!"

No video footage appears to exist of O'Donnell saying she'd move to Canada if Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

The claim was made by Trump too, who, according to a 2016 Daily Mail article, told Fox & Friends that he'd "have to get elected because I'll be doing a great service to our country" if it meant O'Donnell would move to Canada. A tweet from Trump stating the same, dated April 26, 2016, has since been deleted.

While O'Donnell can't be seen saying she'd leave the United States, she was filmed before the election telling ExtraTV twice that Trump "will never be president."

Newsweek has contacted O'Donnell via email for further comment.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
