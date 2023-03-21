Rosie O'Donnell Might Receive Unexpected Birthday Present

Rosie O'Donnell might be granted a wish like no other while celebrating her 61st birthday on Tuesday: the indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly set to press criminal charges against Trump. The indictment would be in relation to an alleged 2016 campaign finance violation involving "hush money" payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump suggested on Saturday that he expects to be indicted on Tuesday.

Trump, 76, is also being investigated over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia, the events surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and his handling of classified documents. He denies all allegations against him.

Throughout Trump's legal woes over the past year, his noted arch-nemesis O'Donnell has weighed in and shared her opinions on social media. Things were no different over the weekend, when she pointed out the reported date of his arrest.

Shortly after Trump revealed in a post on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, O'Donnell took to her TikTok account to revel in the news.

Using a cartoon filter, the comedian said: "I heard this morning that Donald Trump has announced that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21 2023. Could there be a better birthday present for me and the country? I'm so thrilled—I'm beyond thrilled.

"This is exactly what needed to happen. My birthday, Donald Trump arrested. Hip hip hooray. Oh my God, I'm so thrilled. I really am."

Over the weekend, Trump urged his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST PROTEST!!!!" his imminent indictment. He did not specify what form these protests should take.

Addressing Trump's statement, O'Donnell said on TikTok: "Of course, because he's a moron he called for protests. You know, he's good at starting insurrections, but guess what, Donald, it's done. You're done. It's over. Bye-bye. So happy. No one's above the law, America. Not even that orange snot bag. Onward! Onward!"

In another post, A League of Their Own star O'Donnell relished the possibility of "Donald Trump getting arrested on my birthday" and added "And they say there's no God!"

Since O'Donnell's celebratory posts, Trump has said testimony from a lawyer as part of the investigation into alleged hush money paid to Daniels will protect him from a potential indictment from a New York grand jury.

Robert Costello, who has previously represented a number of Trump allies and was once a legal adviser to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, gave evidence on Monday as part of the probe into the $130,000 given to Daniels to keep an alleged affair she had with the former president a secret ahead of the 2016 Election.

Prosecutors are looking into whether the money Trump arranged for Cohen to pay Daniels amounted to a campaign violation, or if records were falsified when Cohen was reimbursed for the money, which was listed in Trump Organization records as legal fees.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said that Costello had been successful in his attempts to dismiss the credibility of Cohen, a star witness for the prosecution who was convicted in 2018 in connection to hush money he paid on behalf of the former president.

Despite the development, the investigations surrounding Trump place him at risk of becoming the first U.S. president in history to be charged with a crime. Such a development has been hoped for by O'Donnell, who is one of his fiercest critics.

For several years, O'Donnell and Trump have been engaged in a public feud, which began in 2006 when the comedian criticized him on ABC's The View, a show she formerly co-hosted.

O'Donnell slammed Trump for not firing Miss USA winner Tara Conner, who admitted to drug use and underage drinking. Former The Apprentice star Trump responded by calling O'Donnell "a loser" and "fat."

During a segment on The View, O'Donnell said she didn't "enjoy" Trump, alleged that he was actually bankrupt and described him as a "snake oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie."

At the time, Trump rebuked her statements, saying she was "a woman out of control."

"You can't make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said," he added. "I'll most likely sue her for making those false statements—and it'll be fun. Rosie's a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie."

The pair's feud has continued since then, with each taking regular shots at the other over the years.

O'Donnell has called the former president "the dumbest human living" and a "creepy fascist." Trump, who is known for attacking those he disagrees with on a regular basis, has called O'Donnell a "mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser" and someone with "no talent and no persona."

Back in August, O'Donnell said that people who continue to support Trump are "willfully blind," further branding the one-term president "the worst person to ever hold that office."

"So I think America has come to understand his true essence and he doesn't have quite the following that he used to and people have woken up to the illusion of Donald Trump," she said. "Because that's what it was—an illusion created by Mark Burnett on The Celebrity Apprentice that he was somehow some sort of successful businessman, which he never was.

"He got all his money from his dad, who was a slumlord, and his company was mostly logo-slapping, not building."