Rosie O'Donnell Mulls Upping Diabetes Drug Dose as Weight Loss Hits Plateau

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed that she's considering increasing the dosage of her diabetes medication after noticing that her weight has hit a "plateau."

In mid-January, the comedian revealed in a TikTok post that she had lost 10 pounds since Christmas, then posted a series of follow-up videos to explain how she achieved the weight loss and how the medication has made her feel.

The former co-host of The View told her followers at the time that she was taking Tirzepatide, which is sold under the brand name Mounjaro. The injectable prescription drug is used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

On Wednesday, O'Donnell returned to the platform to reveal that her weight loss had all but ground to a halt, prompting her to consider her options.

"I've lost a little weight on this Mounjaro thing, and, you know, I'm sort of at a plateau of how much I've lost, and they say that's when you need to go up a dose," she said in a video clip. "I'm still on 2.5 [mg], even though it's been since December 16th.

"A lot of people have already, like, jumped up the ladder," she continued, "but I'm worried about the side effects.... I just got a new month's supply—four shots for a month—and I'm gonna ask the doctor if I should go up if I don't lose more."

While her weight loss may have stagnated, the TV personality said that the medication appears to have had a positive effect on her health.

"[My doctor] says to me, 'I don't care if you lose more. It's about your numbers for your A1C' and your something else. But they're going down and that's a good sign. So I don't want to lose it too fast anyway because it freaks me out," she said.

Last month, when a follower asked O'Donnell how she was able to shed the weight, she explained: "Two months ago, my doctor put me on—not Ozempic—Mounjaro...and Repatha. One I do every other week and one I do once a week."

Repatha is the trade name for evolocumab, a monoclonal antibody medication designed to treat hyperlipidemia (an excess of fats in the blood).

Further explaining other steps she took to aid her weight loss, O'Donnell said: "At Christmas, I stopped drinking anything except water. Now, I have had champagne one night, that was a toast, and some wine one night. So it hasn't been 100 percent.

"But I really stopped drinking, like, five or six Diet Cokes a day. All I drink is water now, and I'm not eating sugar as much as I can. And my appetite has decreased significantly—it's probably the meds—and I'm trying to move more. So, you know, all those things combined, that's what it is," she said.

In another video, O'Donnell told her followers that "you have to have diabetes to get a prescription. That's what I heard. I don't know. People are doing Ozempic parties here in L.A., where they all do Ozempic. But I have diabetes too, and that's why I'm on it."

Concluding her string of videos, O'Donnell answered a post from a follower who said that they had been taking Mounjaro in recent months. The follower doesn't "even think about food" now.

"Yeah, it's funny because I used to think about it a lot," O'Donnell replied. "And now I don't think about it at all. It's like it alters something in your thought process.... I don't know, it's weird."

The diabetes medication Ozempic has become a ubiquitous part of the public conversation in recent months, not least because it has been touted as something of a weight-loss wonder drug on social media. It has also become a talking point among celebrities and influencers alike.

O'Donnell underwent vertical sleeve gastric surgery in 2013 on the advice of doctors following a heart attack in 2012. Her weight following the surgery dropped to 176 pounds from a high of 240, according to People.

"Believe it or not, that surgery changed my life," she told People in 2015. "It doesn't reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends.

"For me, it's been two years. It used to be on Halloween, the week before, I would start sweating until Christmas, because I had huge problems not going and stealing [my children's] candy," she continued. "I couldn't be in bed and go downstairs. There would be four bags of candy. I couldn't help myself.

"I don't feel that same pull for [candy]," O'Donnell said. "They told me the part of the stomach they remove [has] hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food. I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids."

