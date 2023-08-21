Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Should Have Been at Earthquake Epicenter But Canceled Plans

By Jamie Body
Rosie O'Donnell shared an update letting fans know she was safe and sound after feeling the aftershocks of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake that hit Southern California, precisely at a location she was meant to be this past weekend.

The comedian took to TikTok in a video captioned "Earthquake" to share an update on her and her 10-year-old child Dakota's wellbeing after being panicked by the earthquake that struck northwest of Los Angeles in Ojai on Sunday.

In her video, O'Donnell said she had meant to be away during the weekend in Ojai, but the arrival of Hurricane Hilary forced her to cancel her plans, leaving her to fill her time safely at home.

The former The Rosie O'Donnell Show host opened the TikTok video: "OK everybody, we have just had an earthquake, and apparently the epicenter was in Ojai, which is where I was supposed to be this weekend seeing Judy Collins & Sophie B. Hawkins perform, but we canceled because of the hurricane, and then there was an earthquake."

Rosie O'Donnell updated fans after earthquake scare
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell is seen at the Pasadena Playhouse in California in February. O'Donnell shared an update letting fans know she was safe and sound after feeling the aftershocks of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake that hit Southern California, precisely at a location she was meant to be this past weekend. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

O'Donnell also revealed that Dakota is terrified of earthquakes, prompting her to run upstairs at home in hopes that Dakota was not distressed.

"When it first started to wobble, I started to run up the stairs and calling for her, and they don't answer, so it stopped by the time I got to the top of the stairs," O'Donnell said in her video. "I waited there, and then I went in the room and said, 'Hey, how's it going?' and she's like, 'Good I am just playing my game.' I'm like, 'OK, you want to come down?' and she is like, 'No.'"

Laughing at how unfazed Dakota was, the comedian said: "So earthquake, but all is fine, we are well."

O'Donnell also apologized at the end of the video for using the incorrect pronouns when talking about Dakota, adding that she respects Dakota's "desire for they/them pronouns."

Many of O'Donnell's TikTok followers commented about what a "wonderful mom" she was.

One TikTok user wrote: "Glad you're ok. Must be scary," while another added: "Thank goodness you're all okay & that the baby didn't notice it!"

Meanwhile, the concert was postponed with a further date to be announced, meaning O'Donnell may still be able to attend.

Newsweek contacted O'Donnell's publicist at Rogers & Cowan PMK via email for comment.

The comedian often uses TikTok to update her fans on her life and recently shared her opinion about Donald Trump's latest indictment in Georgia.

This is not the first time the outspoken Democrat has used the social media platform to speak out about the former president. Earlier this year, she did a live-stream to discuss how Trump was the first president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

