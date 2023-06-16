Rottweiler 'Aggressively Barking' at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches

A video of a "scary" Rottweiler dog seemingly barking incessantly has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 434,000 views.

The footage was posted on June 13 by @adventures.of.odin, the TikTok account of Odin the Rottweiler. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "My Rottweiler aggressively barking." The footage showed Odin barking in different settings, from on a sofa to other rooms. A caption shared with the post reads: "They are a scary breed."

Described as a "gentle playmate and protector within the family circle," a Rottweiler "observes the outside world with a self-assured aloofness," says the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry.

"A well-bred and properly raised Rottie will be calm and confident, courageous but not unduly aggressive," the AKC added.

Why Is My Dog Barking So Much?

Barking is one of the ways that dogs communicate. The act can be vital at times, as it alerts others of any dangers to owners as well as themselves.

Veterinarian Dr. Katherine Houpt is from the department of clinical sciences at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. She told Newsweek in January 2022 that while it may sometimes seem like your dog is barking at nothing, "there is usually something that stimulates the dog to bark, but the owner does not perceive it. I jokingly say, 'a leaf dropped a block away'."

Houpt, who is also a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, said excessive barking is usually caused by "too many stimuli" as well as anxiety.

The reasons why dogs bark can range from illness or injury to marking their territory to seeking attention.

A February 2019 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioacoustics found that "the attention eliciting effect can be considered as one of the communicative functions of dog barking.

"At the same time, this can trigger annoyance in human listeners in the case of inability to intervene, which effect seems to be present in all age groups of humans," the study said.

'I'm Terrified'

Several TikTok users were in stitches over the barking Rottweiler in the latest viral clip. Mimi wrote, "O geee, I'm really scared," while Leah1872 posted: "someone call the pawlice."

MyFrinzRWerd commented that this is "evidence of how dangerous this breed is," and ArlowMelon wrote the pup is on "serious guard dog duty."

BLounge.Beauty posted, "I'm terrified," and TheCanineRelic commented: "Such a scary fierce little baby!"

BigBoyBerlin wrote: "that's the high pitch bark they know can get them anything they want."

