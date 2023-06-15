Funny

Rottweiler's 'Disappointed' Face After Being Left Outside Delights Internet

By
Dogs can have incredibly expressive faces and show a whole range of emotions. One canine that has perfected his 'disappointed' face is Boss the Rottweiler, who was recently accidentally locked out of his house.

The viral TikTok video posted on June 13 to the account @_bossandmay_ and has over 485,000 views. In it, Boss the Rottweiler can be seen peering through the window after accidentally being left outside, with a "hurt" and "disappointed" look on his face.

The text explains: "We accidentally left him outside and he came to the window to fund us cuddling his sister on the sofa." The caption reads: "I've never seen him look so hurt or disappointed."

Sad rottweiler
A stock image of a sad Rottweiler looking out of a window. A similar dog on TikTok called Boss has perfected his "disappointed" face after being left outside. Mikhail Dmitriev/Getty Images

Canines can show emotions just like humans do, even with limited facial expressions. "Just like humans, dogs can show their emotions through the way they handle their bodies. Whilst a happy dog will have its ears up straight and a wagging tail, an anxious or fearful dog will avoid eye contact, cower, and tuck its tail between its legs, whilst a dog who licks you could mean a variety of things," according to Pure Pet Food in an article on its website.

If a dog repeatedly avoids eye contact with humans and other animals, it may be a sign that they are feeling anxious. "Their body and tail will be still and slightly lowered, along with flattened ears and a raised paw," said Pure Pet Food. "Sweaty footprints can also be an obvious sign, along with repeated yawning. Although yawning can be a sign of tiredness, it can also indicate extreme stress."

Dogs also have the ability to catch their humans' emotions, according to a range of studies quoted in an article for the National Geographic. Just like children look to their parents for emotional cues, dogs can also pick up emotions from their owners, which can affect their mood and behavior.

"Dog-owners often feel that their pooches are good at picking up on their emotions. This isn't a figment of their imaginations," reports the National Geographic. "New studies show how behavioral and chemical cues from humans can affect dogs in ways that enable them to not only discriminate between their owners' fear, excitement, or anger, but also to 'catch' these feelings from their human companions."

@_bossandmay_

I’ve never seen him look so hurt or disappointed 😳😂❤️ #dog #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #bossandmay #doglover #rottweiler #foryou #cutedog #funnydog #fyp #rottweilersoftiktok #rottie

♬ Left Outside Alone - Anastacia
@_bossandmay_

Users on TikTok loved the video. "How dare you!!!!! Revenge gonna hurt," wrote one user. "His stinking cute betrayed face!," commented another. "His face .... Oh no she didn't," posted a third.

Newsweek has reached out to @_bossandmay_ via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC