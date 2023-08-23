Funny

Rottweiler Melts Hearts as He's Caught Stealing Pacifier From Baby Sister

Dogs will always be like babies to their owners, even when they become big and strong and can no longer fit on your lap—and one particular pup, called Leo, is melting hearts online after a video of him playing the part perfectly, relaxing on the sofa with his baby sister's binky in his mouth, went viral on social media.

In a post shared on TikTok in July by the dog's owner, under the username Mackenziemilano, the rottweiler can be seen sitting on the couch sucking on his baby sister's pacifier, unapologetically looking at his mom filming him across the room, as if he were trying to tell her that he's a baby too.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "When you get caught stealing binkies from the baby." Followed by: "Binky stealer."

Even though they will always think they're puppies and that they can play with you the way they used to when they were small, dogs actually grow up very quickly, and their youthful period passes in the blink of an eye.

According to pet wellness experts at Rover, puppies become adults when they're about one to two years of age, even though most dogs reach sexual maturity at around six months old.

"A puppy can be physically mature before they're fully adult. Physical maturity is when your puppy reaches their adult height, which depends on the breed. In general, small breeds are fully grown at around 12 months of age, while larger breeds can take between one to two years to finish growing," the website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 762,300 views and 77,100 likes on the platform.

One user, MsRuby, commented: "Rotti 'But I'm the baby." And kratos0384 said: "He's a baby too so... sharing is caring right." amberhart643 added: "The baby needs to share binkies."

Ali wrote: "How do we know that the baby isn't stealing his binkies? He looks innocent." And Piccione_ps said: "Does 'finders keepers' apply in this situation? Just asking for a new dog friend." useru9ee7tik7s joked: "This is the cutest thing I've seen in forever."

Newsweek reached out to Mackenziemilano for comment via TikTok comments. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC