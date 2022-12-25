The Royal Family Members King Charles Included in Christmas Message

In his first Christmas speech as monarch, King Charles III repeatedly paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, while standing in the same chapel where a committal service was held during her funeral in September.

But in a speech that mentioned some very familiar names within the royal family, the silence around the royals the king did not make mention of spoke louder than words.

In a video speech recorded in the Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle—the royal residence in Berkshire, southeast England—King Charles opened his speech talking about his "beloved mother" laid to rest with his "dear father" (the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), before mentioning the many letters and cards he and his wife Camilla (now the Queen consort) have received from members of the public expressing their sympathy for the grieving king.

"I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole

family," he said.

While thanking all of "those wonderfully kind people" who regularly give their time, food or donations to support those in need, especially at "this time of great anxiety and hardship," King Charles mentioned a recent visit to Wales by the "Prince and Princess of Wales"—William and Kate—which he said shone "a light on practical examples of this community spirit."

In the space of a few minutes, King Charles mentioned those closer to him—his wife, his son and heir and his wife—while video footage accompanying his speech showed Camilla, Anne (his sister and Princess Royal), William and Kate.

There was no mention of the royals who have given the royal family the biggest headaches they suffered in recent years (though for wildly different reasons): Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Harry and Meghan.

The absence of the three from the king's speech appears to be technical rather than political, as none of them is still a "working royal."

Prince Andrew withdrew from royal duties in the wake of his association with U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and accusations of sexually abusing a minor.

The case was settled out of court, which means Prince Andrew didn't have to admit guilt or apologize for his alleged behavior (he has consistently refuted the allegations), while agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum to Virginia Giuffre and make a donation to her abuse victims charity.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in January 2020 their intention of "stepping back" from the royal family and embarking on a new life in the U.S.

The initial idea was for the couple to "carve out a progressive new role" within the British monarchy and the royal family, but a year later, in February 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the two "will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family."

The king's speech came at the end of a tumultuous year for the British monarchy and the royal family, one marked by what many have defined as the end of an era—the death of one of the world's longest reigning monarchs—and the turmoil fueled by the recent Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan."

For the nation, it was the first time the traditional Christmas speech was held by anyone else than Queen Elizabeth II, whose first televised message dates back to December 1957, the first time Britons were able see their monarch from the comfort of their own homes.