News

Royal's Reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Goes Viral

By
News Royal Family Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding has gone viral on TikTok due to Princess Eugenie's reaction during the ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a service broadcast to millions around the world and while excited Brits filled the streets outside.

At the time of the May 19, 2018, ceremony there were no public signs of the dramatic disintegration in royal relations that would take place over the months that followed.

Prince Harry Lifts Meghan Markle's Veil
Prince Harry lifts Meghan Markle's wedding during their ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. Princess Eugenie's smile moments earlier went viral on TikTok. OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images

Five years later, one royal family member's sweet response to the couple's nuptials has resurfaced on TikTok.

Princess Eugenie, Harry's cousin and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, appeared taken by the romance of the service around the time Harry lifted Meghan's veil.

A clip of her expression was posted on TikTok, where it was viewed almost 875,000 times and liked 132,000 times.

@everything.sussex

her smile 🥹💗 #fyp #royalfamily #princeharry #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #dianaspencer #viral #fypシ #wedding #royal #princesseugenie #foryou

♬ original sound - D I A N A

The post switched the order so that it appeared as though Eugenie was reacting to the veil, though in the original broadcast it actually came seconds before as the congregation sung the hymn "Lord of all Hopefulness."

One comment read: "Glad to know that Eugenie remains close to Harry Meghan and their children."

Another read: "She was the only one who had his back when he decided to leave royalty, she knew he made the right decision not just for him but for his mother."

A third said: "The sparkle in Meghan's eyes, I love them so much."

Princess Eugenie holds a special place in the couple's story because she knew Meghan before her relationship with Harry started.

Eugenie was also there when Harry first brought Meghan to his former home, Nottingham Cottage, at Kensington Palace.

He wrote in Spare: "I remember Euge hugging Meg, as if they were sisters," and it would seem Meghan felt the same: "We chatted about Euge and [her now husband Jack Brooksbank], whom she loved."

Eugenie was there the first time Meghan met Queen Elizabeth II, as the duchess described to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021: "We were going for lunch at Royal Lodge, which is where some other members of the family live, specifically Andrew and Fergie, and Eugenie and Beatrice would spend a lot of time there.

"Eugenie and I had known each other before I knew Harry, so that was comfortable and it turned out the queen was finishing a church service in Windsor and so she was going to be at the house."

And, hours before their relationship became known to the world for the first time, they had a final night of freedom at an apocalypse themed Halloween party with Eugenie: "We invited Euge and Jack to join us for Halloween. And Meg's best friend Markus. Toronto's Soho House was having a big party and the theme was 'Apocalypse.' Dress accordingly."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC