What Royal 2023 Has in Store: From Prince Harry's Memoir to the Coronation

As the royal family leaves behind the unprecedented events of 2022—which not only saw the celebration of the first ever Platinum Jubilee but also the death of the monarchy's longest-serving figurehead—they also prepare to face equally daunting challenges in 2023.

From the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir accompanied by two tell-all television interviews, to the first coronation of a British king since 1937. Here, Newsweek looks at what exactly the royal year of 2023 has in store.

Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir - January 10

Kicking off the year hot on the heels of the December release of his six-part Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has planned a media blitz to publicize the release of his highly anticipated memoir, Spare.

Ahead of the January 10 release date, Harry has pre-recorded two landmark TV interviews, both to be aired on January 8; one with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes to be broadcast on CBS in the U.S., and one with Tom Bradby to be aired on ITV in the U.K.

Little information has been released about the content of Spare but what has promised the project to be a "raw," "unflinching" and "wholly truthful" account of the prince's life story to date.

St Patrick's Day - March 17

Though St Patrick's Day may not loom large in the usual royal calendar, the event takes on special significance in 2023 as it marks Kate Middleton's first as the Colonel of the Irish Guards who stage a celebratory parade each year.

Kate has attended the Irish Guard's St Patrick's Day festivities on a number of years alongside Prince William who, until his wife took over in 2022 at the invitation of King Charles, was colonel of the regiment himself.

Part of the St Patrick's Day tradition has seen Kate distribute customary shamrocks to those serving in the battalion on parade for good luck and each year the royal—who was also made Princess of Wales in 2022—wears green in tribute to the occasion.

King Charles III's Coronation - May 6

The coronation of King Charles III has been an occasion that the royal has been in waiting to participate in for over seven decades.

The historic event will be held in the traditional setting of Westminster Abbey on May 6, and will contain elements of the pomp and pageantry for which the British monarchy is so famous.

Though an announcement from the palace has said that the proceedings will be adjusted to be more representative of society in the modern day, the event is still expected to be the largest ceremonial event since the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It has also been announced that Camilla, Charles' wife, will be crowned queen alongside him at the ceremony. Traditionally following the coronation service, the newly crowned monarchs have appeared before crowds on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 5th Wedding Anniversary - May 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate a marriage milestone on May 19 with their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple married in an elaborate royal ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 with members of the royal family and Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

The couple celebrated their union with a wedding reception held at Frogmore House, a short distance from their now U.K. home-base of Frogmore Cottage.

Trooping the Colour - June 17

Trooping the Colour is the annual marking of the monarch's official birthday and provides an opportunity for them to publicly review armed forces servicemen and women.

The parade and ceremony take place at Horse Guards Parade, a short distance from Buckingham Palace, each June and members of the royal family, including the sovereign, take part in a carriage procession to and from the palace for the public to see.

Following their return to the palace, the royal family gather on the famous balcony to greet the crowds lining The Mall and to witness a flypast from the Royal Air Force.

2023 will mark King Charles' first trooping as monarch.

Royal Ascot - June 20 to 24

Royal Ascot was a firm favorite fixture in the social calendar of the late-Queen Elizabeth II, who attended on most days with members of her family and specially invited guests.

The royal family has played a central role at Royal Ascot for centuries, though it is not yet known if King Charles wishes to play as involved a role as his mother.

Traditionally, members of the royal family arrive at the racecourse in horse-drawn carriages as they process down the racetrack in front of the crowds while the national anthem has played.

It is possible that the 2023 races will be held in honor of King Charles who will celebrate his coronation just one month prior.

Wimbledon - July 3 to 16

Wimbledon is another staple sporting event in the royal calendar, this time headed by Kate Middleton as patron of the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club).

Each year Kate usually attends at least three-days of the event accompanied by various guests which include her husband, Prince William, and in 2022 for the first time her eldest son, Prince George.

The princess presents the prizes at the end of the tournament and is known to take a keen interest in tennis as a sport throughout the year.

Prince George's 10th Birthday - July 22

Prince George celebrates a milestone birthday in 2023 as he turns 10 years old.

The royal saw his busiest year of public engagements in 2022, attending sports matches with his parents and the state funeral and committal services for his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

With his grandfather's accession to the throne, George moved one step closer to the crown, moving to second position in the line of succession behind his father.

The prince also started a new school in 2022, Lambrook in Windsor, alongside his siblings; Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

King Charles' Accession Day - September 8

September 8, 2023 marks two significant milestones; the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and also the accession day of her son King Charles III.

Traditionally, the queen did not formally mark her accession date unless it happened to coincide with a jubilee year, for example she released a special statement to mark her Platinum Jubilee year on February 6, 2022.

Whether King Charles will mark the day in any public way remains to be seen, it does however provide the public with the opportunity to reflect on the new monarch's first year on the throne and how it has been spent.

Invictus Games Dusseldorf - September 9 to 16

The highlight in Prince Harry's working calendar each year is the Invictus Games, his spearheaded project to showcase the mental and physical strength of sick or injured servicemen and women.

The games were founded in 2014 in London, with subsequent events being held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney and The Hague.

The 2023 games will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, and the prince is expected to be present for all major days of the event. As in past years, Meghan Markle too is expected to attend some of the games including the opening ceremony.

Remembrance Sunday - November 12

Remembrance Sunday and memorial events marking servicemen and women who have died while serving their country has formed a major part of the royal calendar since the days of World War I.

Each Sunday following Armistice Day on November 11, members of the royal family including the sovereign gather at the national war memorial—the Cenotaph in Whitehall—to lay wreaths and pay their respects.

In 2023, King Charles, Prince William and the king's siblings are expected to lay wreaths as in 2022, with Kate Middleton and other royal spouses watching from the balcony of the foreign office.

King's Christmas Speech - December 25

2023 will mark the second of King Charles' Christmas speeches.

Started in 1932 by King George V, the annual broadcast provides the monarch with the opportunity to reflect publicly on the year that has passed and to look forward to the coming one.

In 2022, Charles paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II in his speech, recording his remarks from St George's Chapel where she was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip in September.

James Crawford-Smith is a Newsweek royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.