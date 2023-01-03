Tue, Jan 03, 2023
What Royal 2023 Has in Store: From Prince Harry's Memoir to the Coronation

As the royal family leaves behind the unprecedented events of 2022—which not only saw the celebration of the first ever Platinum Jubilee but also the death of the monarchy's longest-serving figurehead—they also prepare to face equally daunting challenges in 2023.

From the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir accompanied by two tell-all television interviews, to the first coronation of a British king since 1937. Here, Newsweek looks at what exactly the royal year of 2023 has in store.

Clockwise: King Charles III, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince George. And (inset) the Imperial State Crown, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImage/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir - January 10

Kicking off the year hot on the heels of the December release of his six-part Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has planned a media blitz to publicize the release of his highly anticipated memoir, Spare.

Ahead of the January 10 release date, Harry has pre-recorded two landmark TV interviews, both to be aired on January 8; one with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes to be broadcast on CBS in the U.S., and one with Tom Bradby to be aired on ITV in the U.K.

Little information has been released about the content of Spare but what has promised the project to be a "raw," "unflinching" and "wholly truthful" account of the prince's life story to date.

Prince Harry Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir cover art (L), 2022. And speaking at an Invictus Games event (R) September 6, 2022. The royal's memoir will be published on January 10. RAMONA ROSALES/PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
St Patrick's Day - March 17

Though St Patrick's Day may not loom large in the usual royal calendar, the event takes on special significance in 2023 as it marks Kate Middleton's first as the Colonel of the Irish Guards who stage a celebratory parade each year.

Kate has attended the Irish Guard's St Patrick's Day festivities on a number of years alongside Prince William who, until his wife took over in 2022 at the invitation of King Charles, was colonel of the regiment himself.

Part of the St Patrick's Day tradition has seen Kate distribute customary shamrocks to those serving in the battalion on parade for good luck and each year the royal—who was also made Princess of Wales in 2022—wears green in tribute to the occasion.

Kate Middleton St Patrick's Day 2022
Kate Middleton photographed attending the Irish Guards St Patrick's day parade, March 17, 2022. The 2023 event will mark the princes' first as colonel of the regiment. Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III's Coronation - May 6

The coronation of King Charles III has been an occasion that the royal has been in waiting to participate in for over seven decades.

The historic event will be held in the traditional setting of Westminster Abbey on May 6, and will contain elements of the pomp and pageantry for which the British monarchy is so famous.

Though an announcement from the palace has said that the proceedings will be adjusted to be more representative of society in the modern day, the event is still expected to be the largest ceremonial event since the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It has also been announced that Camilla, Charles' wife, will be crowned queen alongside him at the ceremony. Traditionally following the coronation service, the newly crowned monarchs have appeared before crowds on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

King Charles III Sitting on Throne
King Charles III photographed at Westminster Hall, September 12, 2022. The king's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 5th Wedding Anniversary - May 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate a marriage milestone on May 19 with their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple married in an elaborate royal ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 with members of the royal family and Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

The couple celebrated their union with a wedding reception held at Frogmore House, a short distance from their now U.K. home-base of Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed on their wedding day at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this year. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Trooping the Colour - June 17

Trooping the Colour is the annual marking of the monarch's official birthday and provides an opportunity for them to publicly review armed forces servicemen and women.

The parade and ceremony take place at Horse Guards Parade, a short distance from Buckingham Palace, each June and members of the royal family, including the sovereign, take part in a carriage procession to and from the palace for the public to see.

Following their return to the palace, the royal family gather on the famous balcony to greet the crowds lining The Mall and to witness a flypast from the Royal Air Force.

2023 will mark King Charles' first trooping as monarch.

Royal Family Trooping the Colour 2022
Members of the royal family photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour, June 2, 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal Ascot - June 20 to 24

Royal Ascot was a firm favorite fixture in the social calendar of the late-Queen Elizabeth II, who attended on most days with members of her family and specially invited guests.

The royal family has played a central role at Royal Ascot for centuries, though it is not yet known if King Charles wishes to play as involved a role as his mother.

Traditionally, members of the royal family arrive at the racecourse in horse-drawn carriages as they process down the racetrack in front of the crowds while the national anthem has played.

It is possible that the 2023 races will be held in honor of King Charles who will celebrate his coronation just one month prior.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton and Prince William photographed at Royal Ascot, June17, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Wimbledon - July 3 to 16

Wimbledon is another staple sporting event in the royal calendar, this time headed by Kate Middleton as patron of the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club).

Each year Kate usually attends at least three-days of the event accompanied by various guests which include her husband, Prince William, and in 2022 for the first time her eldest son, Prince George.

The princess presents the prizes at the end of the tournament and is known to take a keen interest in tennis as a sport throughout the year.

Kate Middleton and Prince George
Kate Middleton photographed with Prince George during the Wimbledon tennis championship, July 10, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George's 10th Birthday - July 22

Prince George celebrates a milestone birthday in 2023 as he turns 10 years old.

The royal saw his busiest year of public engagements in 2022, attending sports matches with his parents and the state funeral and committal services for his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

With his grandfather's accession to the throne, George moved one step closer to the crown, moving to second position in the line of succession behind his father.

The prince also started a new school in 2022, Lambrook in Windsor, alongside his siblings; Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Prince George and Queen Elizabeth II
Prince George and Queen Elizabeth II photographed during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, June 5, 2022. Following the queen's death on September 8, George became second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles' Accession Day - September 8

September 8, 2023 marks two significant milestones; the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and also the accession day of her son King Charles III.

Traditionally, the queen did not formally mark her accession date unless it happened to coincide with a jubilee year, for example she released a special statement to mark her Platinum Jubilee year on February 6, 2022.

Whether King Charles will mark the day in any public way remains to be seen, it does however provide the public with the opportunity to reflect on the new monarch's first year on the throne and how it has been spent.

King Charles Accession Address to the Nation
King Charles III photographed during his accession address to the nation following Queen Elizabeth II's death, September 9, 2022. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Invictus Games Dusseldorf - September 9 to 16

The highlight in Prince Harry's working calendar each year is the Invictus Games, his spearheaded project to showcase the mental and physical strength of sick or injured servicemen and women.

The games were founded in 2014 in London, with subsequent events being held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney and The Hague.

The 2023 games will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, and the prince is expected to be present for all major days of the event. As in past years, Meghan Markle too is expected to attend some of the games including the opening ceremony.

Prince Harry Invictus Games Dusseldorf
Prince Harry photographed at a pre-Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, September 6, 2022. Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Remembrance Sunday - November 12

Remembrance Sunday and memorial events marking servicemen and women who have died while serving their country has formed a major part of the royal calendar since the days of World War I.

Each Sunday following Armistice Day on November 11, members of the royal family including the sovereign gather at the national war memorial—the Cenotaph in Whitehall—to lay wreaths and pay their respects.

In 2023, King Charles, Prince William and the king's siblings are expected to lay wreaths as in 2022, with Kate Middleton and other royal spouses watching from the balcony of the foreign office.

King Charles III Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday
King Charles III photographed laying his wreath at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday, November 13, 2022. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King's Christmas Speech - December 25

2023 will mark the second of King Charles' Christmas speeches.

Started in 1932 by King George V, the annual broadcast provides the monarch with the opportunity to reflect publicly on the year that has passed and to look forward to the coming one.

In 2022, Charles paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II in his speech, recording his remarks from St George's Chapel where she was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip in September.

King Charles III First Christmas Speech 2022
King Charles III photographed at Windsor Castle for his first Christmas Speech, December 2022. Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

