News

Who Is Rudy Farias? Mystery Over Man Found Eight Years After Going Missing

By
News Missing Missing Persons Houston Texas

A 25-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being missing for over 8 years.

Rudy Farias was just 17 when he disappeared while walking two dogs near Tidwell and Park Drive, northwest Houston, on March 6, 2015. His mother became concerned when the dogs returned home without Farias.

Farias' mother spoke to ABC13 over the phone and confirmed on July 2 that her son had been found alive and was recovering in hospital.

She said he had been found with cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair. She added she believes he had been abused and beaten.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV in 2015
Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015. After an eight-year search Rudy has now been reunited with his family Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch

She also said someone had called 911 after finding him outside a church unresponsive. Details behind his disappearance are still unclear, however.

Farias' mother has said her son is in bad shape and provided images to some media outlets of her son in the hospital bed. KPRC 2's Corley Peel shared these images on her Facebook page.

Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit organization in Texas that has been involved in the search for Farias since 2015, highlighted he had suffered from mental health issues prior to his disappearance.

"Rudy has an injured right leg and walks with a slight limp. Rudy suffers from depression, PTSD and anxiety. He has attempted suicide in the past," a Facebook post from the organization in 2015 stated.

"It is possible he is disoriented as he has not been taking his medication. Rudy is also asthmatic but is not in possession of his inhaler. According to his mother he is very wary of strangers."

Tim Miller, the director of Texas EquuSearch, spoke to Click 2 Houston and expanded on the discovery of Farias years after his disappearance.

"How did this happen? We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle," he said.

"I can't even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away and now all of a sudden, this."

Miller admitted that he did not imagine Farias would still be alive and said during the search they followed up on every tip.

"In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack. We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places," he continued.

"I think now there's a lot of questions. There's a lot to investigate to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened."

Newsweek has contacted EquuSearch and the Houston Police Department via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC