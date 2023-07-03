Who Is Rudy Farias? Mystery Over Man Found Eight Years After Going Missing

A 25-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being missing for over 8 years.

Rudy Farias was just 17 when he disappeared while walking two dogs near Tidwell and Park Drive, northwest Houston, on March 6, 2015. His mother became concerned when the dogs returned home without Farias.

Farias' mother spoke to ABC13 over the phone and confirmed on July 2 that her son had been found alive and was recovering in hospital.

She said he had been found with cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair. She added she believes he had been abused and beaten.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015. After an eight-year search Rudy has now been reunited with his family Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch

She also said someone had called 911 after finding him outside a church unresponsive. Details behind his disappearance are still unclear, however.

Farias' mother has said her son is in bad shape and provided images to some media outlets of her son in the hospital bed. KPRC 2's Corley Peel shared these images on her Facebook page.

Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit organization in Texas that has been involved in the search for Farias since 2015, highlighted he had suffered from mental health issues prior to his disappearance.

"Rudy has an injured right leg and walks with a slight limp. Rudy suffers from depression, PTSD and anxiety. He has attempted suicide in the past," a Facebook post from the organization in 2015 stated.

"It is possible he is disoriented as he has not been taking his medication. Rudy is also asthmatic but is not in possession of his inhaler. According to his mother he is very wary of strangers."

Tim Miller, the director of Texas EquuSearch, spoke to Click 2 Houston and expanded on the discovery of Farias years after his disappearance.

"How did this happen? We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle," he said.

"I can't even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away and now all of a sudden, this."

Miller admitted that he did not imagine Farias would still be alive and said during the search they followed up on every tip.

"In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack. We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places," he continued.

"I think now there's a lot of questions. There's a lot to investigate to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened."

