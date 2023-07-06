U.S.

Rudy Farias Timeline: From Missing Report to Janie Santana Accusation

By
U.S. Missing Missing Persons Texas Houston

Mystery still shrouds the case of a 25-year-old Texas man who was found after missing for eight years.

Rudy Farias IV was 17 years old when he disappeared in northwest Houston. He was found on June 29 with severe injuries after being missing since 2015.

The unnerving story has captured the interest of internet sleuths and concerned citizens. The case took a disturbing turn when neighbors alleged that Farias had never been missing and was living with his mother the entire time. The case became even darker and more mysterious after Farias allegedly told investigators that his mother, Janie Santana, had been keeping him captive, but Houston police haven't confirmed that information.

Santana has not been arrested or charged with any offense. Newsweek has sought to contact her for comment through the Texas Center for the Missing, which was handling public communications on behalf of the family.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV in 2015
Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015. After an eight-year search Rudy has now been reunited with his family. Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch

Newsweek has gone through the timeline of Farias' disappearance, his discovery and the unsettling allegations against his mother.

Rudy Farias Timeline

2011: Farias' brother is killed and his

In 2011, Farias' brother tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

Brenda Paradise, a private investigator working for the Farias family, told NBC's Dateline in 2015 that Rudy and his mother were the first at the scene of the accident.

"He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world. He's just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should," Paradise said.

Family members claimed at the time of his disappearance that Rudy had been suffering from depression for months as a result of losing his brother. A missing flier from 2015 stated that Rudy had been diagnosed with depression, PTSD and anxiety and had likely stopped taking his medication prior to his disappearance.

2014: Father dies by suicide

Only three years later, his father, Rudolph Farias III, died by suicide in 2014. Rudolph Farias III was allegedly a subject of an internal affairs investigation at the time of his death, according to a report by Insider.

As reported by KHOU at the time, an investigation of speeding tickets written by the Houston Police Traffic Enforcement Unit found dozens of cases in which officers, allegedly including Rudolph Farias III, were citing speeding tickets in two places at once several miles apart.

2015: Farias disappears

On March 6, 2015, Farias was walking two dogs near Tidwell and Park Drive in northwest Houston.

His mother Janie Santana reported that Farias was missing after she became concerned when the dogs returned home without Farias.

2018: Farias is seen

In 2018, the Houston Police Department received a call from Farias' cousin Cassandra Lopez after family members spotted Farias at Santana's home, according to a report by Click 2 Houston. When officers investigated, they couldn't find the boy.

June 29, 2023: Farias is found

On June 29 of this year, Farias was found lying on the ground in front of a Houston church. He was unresponsive, and a concerned citizen called the police.

Farias was taken to a hospital where he spent time recovering from severe injuries that included cuts and bruises covering his body. He also had blood in his hair and was non-communicative, according to a statement from Santana. Santana added that she felt her son had been abused and beaten.

July 5, 2023: Allegations against Janie Santana

On July 5, neighbors told ABC13 that they were shocked to learn that Farias had been missing for eight years because they had seen him regularly. They alleged that Farias even spent time with their family members and that Farias had been living with his mother the entire time. They knew him as Dolph, a shortened version of his given name, Rudolph.

Santana disputed the claims and said the neighbors were confused and that the man they spent time with was her nephew and not her son.

However, when Santana shared photos of her nephew, the neighbors said that wasn't the man they knew.

The case became even more unsettling when Farias told investigators that his mother had been the one keeping him captive. A community activist named Quanell X was present when detectives questioned Farias and Santana and shared some of the horrifying details that Farias described, which included physical and sexual abuse, as well as repeatedly being drugged and held captive.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC