Rudy Giuliani Called Noelle Dunphy 'Daughter' During Sex, Lawsuit Alleges

Rudy Giuliani faces a sexual assault lawsuit from a former employee and an extract from the suit has accused him of referring to the alleged victim as his daughter prior to and during sexual activity.

The extract of the complaint has begun to circulate on social media following the announcement of the lawsuit.

Noelle Dunphy, a former Giuliani associate, filed the lawsuit in New York Court on Monday. The lawsuit accused Giuliani of "sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct." Giuliani served as the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and more recently worked as a personal attorney to former President Donald Trump.

Rudy Giuliani, former advisor to former President Donald Trump, attends the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 30, 2022 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Giuliani has been accused of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit by a former employee. Getty

According to a Reuters report, Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former New York City mayor "unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.

The lawsuit alleges Giuliani hired Dunphy as his director of business development in January 2019 and offered to provide her pro bono legal representation in a domestic dispute with a former partner.

However, she would have to keep her employment a "secret" and defer her pay until his divorce proceedings, which were underway at the time, finished, according to the complaint.

The complaint read: "On March 4, 2019, Giuliani and Ms. Dunphy again spent the day working together.

"Giuliani began that day by drinking Bloody Marys. They both drank throughout the day while discussing business and Ms. Dunphy's ongoing case.

"Giuliani became drunk, and fantasized about visiting a hotel with Ms. Dunphy, bizarrely saying during a recorded conversation that he would tell the doorman to wait outside with the luggage so that "we do it on the floor in the living room... we don't even make it to the bedroom.

"All the clothes come off, "and telling the doorman, 'I need time alone with my girlfriend, with my daughter. With my little girl.'

"This became part of a pattern in which Giuliani references Ms. Dunphy as his 'daughter' in the context of sexual activity and made her extremely uncomfortable."

The lawsuit also referenced another interaction between Giuliani and Dunphy where he allegedly admitted that he thought of her as a daughter.

The lawsuit said: "Throughout the workday on November 19, 2019, Giuliani insisted that Ms. Dunphy drink alcohol until she became intoxicated. While Giuliani and Ms. Dunphy were working, he initiated aggressive sexual intercourse with Ms. Dunphy.

"Ms. Dunphy was too intoxicated to consent to intercourse and did not consent to intercourse. During this interaction, he made a comment that he thought of her as his daughter. This comment was recorded.

"Ms. Dunphy was extremely disturbed by this remark, which was eerily similar to the one he had made on March 4, 2019."

Newsweek has reached out to Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, the law firm that has represented Giuliani in recent years, via its website for comment.