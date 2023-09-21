Why Russell Brand's Defense Will Eventually Backfire

Russell Brand's "noticeably calculated" method of denouncing the allegations of sexual assault against him will not work out in the long term, according to a public relations expert.

The comedian/actor was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse over a seven-year period by at least four women. The accusations came from a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and The Times and TV show Dispatches.

The newspapers and TV show would have contacted Brand in advance of the story to allow him time to respond, which he did not do, instead posting a video to his social media.

He decried the allegations as "egregious" and claimed the "mainstream media" had started a "coordinated" witch hunt against him.

Russell Brand at The Institute of Education on November 25, 2014, in London, England. A PR expert has dissected his response to allegations of rape made against him. Carl Court/Getty Images

"Russell Brand's approach is noticeably calculated because he is not just denying the allegations but is also diverting the conversation by framing it as a media attack," public relations expert Molly McPherson told Newsweek.

"It creates a smokescreen, allowing him to mobilize his large and vocal fan base as a counteroffensive tactic."

But what was curious was the timing of his video, which he posted late Friday afternoon, one day before the Dispatches exposé aired, but it is also the notorious time to release news if you want it to be noticed or forgotten.

However, while the tactic might have been a good idea at the time, it will not serve Brand moving forward, according to McPherson.

"He is a brand on an island and has to decide what his priority is and I think that should be the legal aspect as opposed to the PR aspect at this point," she said, adding that Brand was "not coming across as a believable person" but "someone who is fighting for his reputation."

McPherson said it was time to focus "concern towards the alleged victims" and that should be "central to the narrative."

"Brand's publicist should take a step back and let legal guide Brand through the immediate next steps of what's happening from a legal perspective," she said. "These accusations are very serious.

"So understanding the outcome of any type of impending charges is more important than his brand at this point. However, his reputation is hanging in the balance."

McPherson also uses her TikTok to break down celebrity news and media tactics, this time dissecting Brand's response to the allegations.

"This one I think is a little bit different because he knew that this story was going to come out and was going to be a big bombshell of a story in the U.K. on Sunday. So he really had no choice," she said, adding that "the timing was pretty smart on his behalf" because he was scheduled to do a live stand-up show on the Saturday night and did not want to get jeered by the crowd.

"With Russell Brand, when he left Hollywood and was no longer Katy Perry's husband...he started saying the media was out to get him."

McPherson explained how Brand has made a pivot to being a content creator on social media and YouTube where much of his output is centered on conspiracy theories on topics such as the COVID-19 vaccine and mainstream media.

As a result of leaning into conspiracy theory culture, Brand was "drumming up that support," ahead of the allegations being made public.

"So it's a pretty strategic move but not a good long-term [move]," McPherson said. "It may work in the short-term form, but long term he's going to have to deal with the charges and the time that now investigators are going to look for other possible victims out there.

"Now that the story is out there, it may compel more victims to come forward."

Brand's scheduled shows were canceled in light of the accusations and YouTube suspended his monetization on its platform in a move to "protect" users.

It also led to the suspension of Brand's working relationship with a U.K. book publisher, and a literary and talent agency cut ties with him. A charity supporting women who have been affected by abuse ended its collaboration with Brand.