Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Hague Court Judges

Russia has added International Criminal Court (ICC) President Piotr Józef Hofmański to its wanted list, months after the court accused President Vladimir Putin of the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Hofmański, his deputy, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, and Judge Bertram Schmitt are "wanted under the Criminal Code," independent Russian news outlet MediaZona reported on Monday, citing the online database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova are accused by the ICC of the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. All ICC states are legally required to arrest Putin if he steps foot on their territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin, on September 22, 2023. Putin is accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Russia has maintained that the ICC's arrest warrant, issued on March 17, is legally void as it isn't a member state.

In late July, Russia placed ICC Judge Tomoko Akane on its wanted list. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan was added to the wanted list in May.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.