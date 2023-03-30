Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter, Says He Was Spying for U.S.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in the city of Yekaterinburg on spying allegations, a state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

The FSB "stopped the illegal activities of the correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, U.S. citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government," state news agency Tass quoted the security service as saying.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has reportedly been detained in Russia. Evan Gershkovich

"It has been established that Evan Gershkovich, acting on instructions from the American side, was collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," the statement said.

"While trying to obtain secret information, a foreigner was detained in Yekaterinburg," the FSB added.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.