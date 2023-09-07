World

Russia Loses 37 Artillery Systems, 22 APVs and 610 Soldiers in a Day: Kyiv

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Zaporizhzhia

Russia has lost 37 artillery systems, 21 armored personnel vehicles and 610 soldiers in one day, Ukraine's military said on Thursday, as Kyiv hopes to press on with its progress against Russian forces along the southeastern front lines.

Moscow's forces have lost a total of 5,722 artillery systems, 8,703 APVs and 266,900 soldiers since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's General Staff said in a post to social media.

Both sides have suffered heavy equipment losses and human casualties in the 18 months of war, and artillery has featured high up on Ukraine's wish list of support from its Western allies. The U.S. Defense Department announced a new tranche of aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, which includes artillery ammunition and extra mortar systems, during a surprise visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kyiv.

Ukraine Artillery
Ukrainian gunmen fire a US made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Kharkiv region on August 1, 2022. Russia has lost 37 artillery systems, 21 armored personnel vehicles and 610 soldiers in one day, Ukraine's military said on Thursday. Sergey BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

"Artillery was, and looks to remain, important for land warfare," Paul van Hooft, a strategic analyst with the Hague Center for Security Studies, told Newsweek in early July.

Neither side publishes a running total of its own personnel or equipment losses. On Wednesday, Russia said it had destroyed 6,253 Ukrainian field artillery guns and mortars, with around 660 fighters killed or taken out of action.

Russia's and Ukraine's figures cannot be independently verified. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

In a separate update on Thursday, Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had "succeeded" south of the recently-recaptured southern town of Robotyne and to the west of the nearby village of Verbove. In recent weeks, Ukraine's counteroffensive has focused on these settlements in the Russian-annexed Zaporizhzhia region, south of the Ukrainian-held city of Orikhiv.

Kyiv had said in late August that it had seized control of Robotyne back from the Kremlin. More than a week later, a Russian-backed official in Zaporizhzhia then told Russian state television that Russian armed forces had "tactically abandoned" Robotyne. "The Russian army moved off into the hills," said Zaporizhzhia occupation administration head, Yevgeny Balitsky, said in quotes reported by news outlet RBC.

On Saturday, the commander of Ukraine's Tavria group of forces, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, told British newspaper The Observer that Ukrainian forces "are now between the first and second defensive lines" of Russian fortifications around Robotyne.

Geolocated footage showed that Ukrainian fighters have progressed along the trench line west of Verbove, the U.S. think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said on Wednesday.

Russian forces "repelled four enemy attacks" around Verbove and Robotyne, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding: "There are no changes in the tactical position of Russian troops."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC