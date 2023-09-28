Russia Loses 38 Artillery Systems, 12 APVs in a Day: Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine have lost 38 artillery systems and 12 armored personnel vehicles in the past 24 hours, Kyiv's military said on Thursday, as their counteroffensive ground on in the south and east of the country.

Moscow's armed forces have lost a total of 6,375 artillery systems and 8,962 armored personnel vehicles since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff said in a post on social media on Thursday.

Russia's defense ministry said on the same day that Ukraine's military had lost 6,571 field artillery systems and mortar guns. Moscow didn't offer a breakdown of reported Ukrainian military vehicle losses, but added in an updated tally that Kyiv had lost 12,206 tanks and armored combat vehicles in the course of the war.

Ukrainian artillerymen on the southern frontline of Ukraine on September 15, 2022. Russian forces in Ukraine have lost 38 artillery systems and 12 armored personnel vehicles in the past 24 hours, Kyiv's military said on Thursday. IHOR TKACHOV/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek couldn't independently verify the battlefield reports, or the losses reported by Moscow and Kyiv. The Ukrainian General Staff and Russia's defense ministry have been contacted for comment.

In the months since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive, artillery has only become more important as Kyiv makes creeping advances in the eastern Donetsk region and along the front lines in Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv and Moscow are "locked in an attrition battle," where firepower is crucial, Frederik Mertens, a strategic analyst with the Hague Center for Security Studies, previously told Newsweek.

"Artillery is king in such battles and is responsible for most of the losses an army inflicts on its enemy," he said. Around 80 percent of the casualties on both sides of the front lines are down to artillery, Dan Rice, a former adviser to Ukraine's top soldier, General Valery Zaluzhnyi, told Newsweek last week.

There were 26 combat clashes along the front over the past day, Ukraine's General Staff said on Thursday, adding that more than 110 settlements in regions across the south, east, and north of the country came under artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces "repelled" Russian attacks around Klishchiivka and Andriivka, two Donetsk villages Ukraine said earlier this month it had recaptured. The settlements lie to the southwest of the battered eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Russia has controlled since May.

A Russian artillery strike carried out by its southern grouping of forces killed around 30 Ukrainian fighters around Klishchiivka, Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday, adding that two tanks and several armored vehicles were also taken out around Klishchiivka.

But on Wednesday, the British defense ministry indicated that Moscow's forces in eastern Ukraine are unlikely to be able to launch a "concerted new Russian offensive" in the coming weeks.

The Kremlin's newly formed 25th Combined Arms Army is "deployed piecemeal" along the hotspots of fighting in eastern Ukraine to "reinforce the over-stretched line," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update posted to social media.

With these units scattered across the frontline, "a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks," the ministry added.

This assessment is likely accurate, and Russia has been unable to launch any serious counterattacks in the face of Kyiv's advances throughout Ukraine's summer months, according to Nick Reynolds, a research fellow for land warfare at the Royal United Services Institute defense think tank.

Russia needs to hold the line for now through such piecemeal deployments, Reynolds told Newsweek. Although Moscow is "not in the best position" in terms of equipment and personnel losses, rotating troops and attrition, he added, the Kremlin is still likely hoping to wear down Ukraine through a drawn-out conflict.

Russian failures in the past few months don't necessarily mean Moscow won't be able to launch offensive actions later on, he said.

Ukraine is "gradually gaining ground" in its punishing counteroffensive efforts, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

"Every meter that Ukrainian forces regain is a meter that Russia loses," the NATO chief said.