Russia Makes Nuclear Ultimatum to the U.S.

By
A Russian official has explained the circumstances in which Moscow would withdraw the tactical nuclear weapons it has deployed to Belarus.

In an interview with state news agency RIA Novosti, Alexei Polischuk, from the Russian foreign ministry, repeated Kremlin rhetoric that the weapons had been sent to Belarusian territory in response to the actions of the West.

The specter of nuclear weapons has hung over Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although the U.S. has said there is no immediate indication the Kremlin plans to use such arms.

Russia nuclear capable missile
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile, a strategic nuclear weapon, is pictured in front of the Kremlin at Red Square, on May 7, 2021 in Moscow. A Russian foreign ministry official has said that Russian tactical nuclear weapons were deployed to Belarus in response to perceived threats from NATO and the U.S. Mikhail Svetlov//Getty Images

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, boasted last month about how territory in his country was hosting weapons that would be housed in a storage facility built by Moscow, which has said it would retain control of the missiles.

But Polischuk told the Russian state news agency that the deployment of the weapons was "in response to the long-term destabilizing nuclear policy of NATO and Washington and the fundamental changes that have recently taken place in key areas of European security."

"This forced containment measure is designed to ensure the security of the Union State, which, as you know, has a common defense space," he said. The Union State is an economic and defense union between Minsk and Moscow.

He said that the "hypothetical withdrawal" of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus would "only be possible if the United States and NATO abandon their destructive course of purposefully undermining the security of Russia and Belarus."

Read more

"This implies the complete withdrawal of all U.S. nuclear weapons to US territory and the elimination of the corresponding infrastructure in Europe," added Polischuk, director of the foreign ministry's department of CIS (ex-Soviet) countries. Newsweek has contacted the U.S. State Department for comment.

Putin has said that the transfer of nuclear weapons to Belarus would be completed by the end of summer. Lukashenko told reporters last month his top officials had been tasked with "determining the algorithm for applying" the weapons.

However, experts have cast doubt on Lukashenko being able to use the weapons because it would be highly unlikely that he or his military would have access to their permissive action links (PAL), which prevents their unauthorized detonation.

Emma Claire Foley, associate partner for policy and research with the Global Zero movement, told Newsweek last month that Lukashenko's comments were part of his "bluster" to emphasize importance in the region.

However, she said the transfer of missiles with a 300-mile range close to the Lithuanian and Polish borders is "cause for regional concern" and "intensifies the regional situation regarding nuclear weapons in Europe."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC