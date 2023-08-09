Huge Explosion at Military-Linked Factory Rocks Russian Capital

An explosion at a factory linked to Russia's military complex has sent a mushroom cloud into the sky in the Moscow region.

The blast at the Zagorsk optical mechanical plant in the city of Sergiev Posad around 45 miles northeast of the Russian capital took place at around 10.45 a.m. local time Wednesday.

Social media users shared dramatic footage of smoke billowing into the sky, filmed from different parts of the city. The plant makes optics for missiles, jets, night vision goggles and rifle scopes.

This screengrab from social media shows the mushroom cloud in the Russian city of Sergiev Posad, Mosciw region, after an explosion occurred at the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant on August 9, 2023. Via X formerly Twitter

Russian media reported that a warehouse had been destroyed and a fire was blazing at the site over an area of 500 square feet.

Dozens of people are reported to be injured while others are feared to be lying under the rubble. The explosion shattered the windows of neighboring buildings.

Russian media report a powerful explosion in the area where an optical mechanical plant is located in Moscow region. Reportedly, the plant also produces military equipment.



No cause for the incident has yet been given, although it comes following a number of high-profile Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets. Russia's emergency services said that the cause of the explosion was not drones.

