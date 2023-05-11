Russia Spent Year's Worth of Savings in Just Four Months

Russia's budget deficit by April exceeded the government's target for the whole of 2023, according to figures published by the Russian Finance Ministry this week.

In the first four months of the year, the federal budget deficit amounted to 3.42 trillion rubles ($45 billion)—almost 850 billion rubles ($11 billion) more than authorities had planned for 2023—the finance ministry said on Wednesday. In April alone, Russia's federal budget recorded a 1 trillion ruble ($13 billion) deficit, according to Reuters.

In January, Bloomberg reported that Russia recorded its largest budget deficit for the first month of the year since at least 1998, with tax revenues from oil and gas plunging 46 percent compared with a year ago amid President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2021" held in the Patriot Park in Kubinka, on August 23, 2021. Russia's budget deficit from January to April 2023 exceeded the entire year's target, according to the country's foreign ministry. RAMIL SITDIKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

The finance ministry on Wednesday said that due to a reduction in oil and gas revenues, federal budget revenues in January-April 2023 amounted to 7.782 billion rubles ($101 million), which is 22 percent lower than the volume of revenues for the same period in 2022.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions by the international community in response to the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. While the sanctions are taking a toll on Russia, the economy has been kept afloat partly because of higher prices for its main exports, gas and oil.

This past December, a price cap on seaborne Russian oil was implemented, preventing Western nations from paying more than $60 a barrel. The price cap was proposed by the G7 nations in September to complement an existing European Union ban on Russian crude oil imported by sea.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in December that the restriction would curb Russia's finances and "limit the revenues [Putin is] using to fund his brutal invasion."

Russia recorded its second-largest deficit in modern history last year when the country's total budget deficit amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($47 billion)—2.3 percent of its GDP.

Last month, Vasily Furman, the deputy chairman of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine, said Putin recognizes the impact of sanctions imposed by the West in response to his decision to invade Ukraine.

"We do not know the exact figures, but we understand that even those figures officially shown by the Russian authorities are very optimistic," Furman told a local television channel. "However, President Putin recently said that in the medium term, 'it will be difficult for us,' that is, they are already preparing society, that it will really be so."

If the West uses a "full block" of sanctions, Russia's economy will be critical, he said.

"For example, there are many old sanctions, but control over the implementation of restrictions is important here. Because today Russia is trying to bypass this control as much as possible, adopting the experience of Iran, using friendly countries and parallel imports," Furman said.

"Therefore, partners today are so concerned about the issue of control. But if we say that we want to win this war, then even tougher sanctions are needed. It is important that the markets are as limited as possible in everything for them, and then the situation will definitely be difficult for them."

