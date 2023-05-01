Americans Should Move to Russia to Live Under Biblical Laws, Lawmaker Says

Russian TV guest and Duma member Andrey Gurulyov said American citizens should consider moving to Russia following his predicted fall of the U.S.

Speaking on Yevgeny Popov's 60 Minutes show over the weekend, Gurulyov said that as the West and the U.S. collapses, American citizens will have to make a decision on where to move to.

He suggested that Russia should make its country the most appealing to move to and added that citizens could then live under biblical laws.

Russian state TV guests and hosts have repeatedly claimed that the conflict in Ukraine and against the West is actually a religious or holy war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a candle during an Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Saviour cathedral in Moscow early on April 16, 2023. A Russian state TV guest suggested Americans should move to Russia if they wish to live under biblical law.

State TV host Vladimir Soloyvov has regularly called Ukrainians and its supporters Satanists in order to create the narrative that Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is justified.

Speaking on how Russia can appeal to Americans, Gurulyov said: "Of course, you can talk as much as you like about the splitting of the U.S. and its inevitability. I would rather look beyond the horizon.

Russian propagandists want all religious people from the US to move to Russia and live under "Biblical laws". With Europe "collapsing" and the US "going down", what else is there to do, they say. pic.twitter.com/FcoWYBuRCX — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 30, 2023

"There are many people in the U.S. who are religious, and who value family and children.

"Let's encourage them to move to Russia. Create the conditions for them to get away from these madmen.

"They're not the lowest class there, are they? It's usually middle and upper-class people who want to live under normal laws, Biblical laws.

"Today, when Europe is collapsing and the U.S. is going down, where will they go to China or Russia? Who is closer to them mentally? Probably the Russians."

The other Russian state TV guests can be seen laughing and smirking at Gurulyov's suggestions, however.

He continued: "Let's offer them and at the same time build factories and everything else, let them work. Let them learn Russian, it's a good topic.

"Why are we laughing there? It's quite a real thing."

The host replied that it was more important to bring Russians back to the country before considering enticing Americans to move to the nation.

Gurulyov countered by saying it was crucial to talk about this now before it is too late to implement.

Russian Orthodox priests have also supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine and insisted the country has too closely aligned itself with Western values rather than Christian values.

Earlier this year, Archpriest Svyatoslav Churkanov was one of the dozens of orthodox priests who told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that he does not doubt the goals of Russia's strategic mission and its defense of "traditional values".

"In Ukraine, even in wartime conditions, they are holding gay parades to show that they share Western values," Churkanov said.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.