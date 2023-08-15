Ex-GRU Colonel Rails at Putin After Fine for 'Discrediting' Russian Army

A retired Russian colonel used a courtroom in Moscow to condemn the way President Vladimir Putin and his top two military officials were running the war in Ukraine, it has been reported.

Vladimir Kvachkov, is an ultranationalist who backs Putin's full-scale invasion, but has a low opinion of the wartime conduct of the Russian president, his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and Operations Commander General Valery Gerasimov.

Kvachkov, 74, was a colonel with Russia's military intelligence agency GRU who was jailed in 2005 for the attempted assassination of politician and businessman Anatoly Chubais in 2005, until he was acquitted in 2008.

Retired Russian colonel Vladimir Kvachkov pictured on November, 4, 2009, on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia. In a court appearance for discrediting the Russian army, he condemned President Vladimir Putin and his military chiefs. Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images

The Russian-language Telegram channel Ostarozhna Novosti (Warning News) reported on Tuesday that Kvachkov appeared in a Moscow court after he was charged last month with discrediting the army following comments he had made in three posts on Russian social-media outlet Odnoklassniki.

The website said the Tverskoy District Court refused his request to call seven witnesses in his hearing, during which he was fined for criticizing Putin and his chiefs' conduct in the war in Ukraine.

Ostarozhna Novosti shared a screen grab it said showed comments that he made in the courtroom in which he lambasted Russia's leadership. "They say that I am discrediting the armed forces. In my opinion, the following citizens are discrediting the armed forces—Putin, Shoigu, Gerasimov," he said.

When he was told that was "enough", Kvachkov reportedly continued, adding, "Those who cannot wage war are discrediting the armed forces. But we can do it, and we know how." Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin for comment.

Kvachkov was fined 40,000 rubles ($405), although he has filed a libel complaint against the Odnoklassniki administrators with Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor over the case.

His sentence is the latest move in an apparent crackdown in Russia against dissent about what is officially known as the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Kvachkov is an ally of prominent military blogger and former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin, who has been arrested following his repeated condemnation of Russia's military leadership.

In June, Kvachkov spoke at an event in Moscow by the Angry Patriots Club, a group of Russian nationalists linked to Girkin who are unhappy with the way the war is being fought.

In 2013, Kvachkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison after a Moscow court convicted him of creating a terrorist group and plotting to overthrow the government, although the term was cut to eight years. In August 2017, Kvachkov was found guilty of inciting hatred and jailed for an additional two years.