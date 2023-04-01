Russia Defeat Unlikely This Year Despite 'Failing Tactically'—U.S. General

It is unlikely that Ukraine will recover all its internationally recognized sovereign territory this year, according to America's highest-ranking general.

The claim was made by General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during an interview with Defense One, a U.S.-based outlet that specializes in military coverage.

Russia has seized substantial chunks of Ukraine, starting with Crimea in 2014 and intensifying in February 2022, when Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to retake this territory, with the assistance of considerable military aid from the United States and other western powers.

Speaking to Defense One on Friday, General Milley said he doesn't expect Ukraine to recapture all its land this year.

He said: "I don't think it's likely to be done in the near term for this year. Zelenskyy has publicly stated many times that the Ukrainian objective is to kick every Russian out of Russian-occupied Ukraine. And that is a significant military task. Very, very difficult military task.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on March 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv is unlikely to regain control over all its sovereign territory this year, according to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/GETTY

"You're looking at a couple hundred thousand Russians who are still in Russian-occupied Ukraine. I'm not saying it can't be done. I'm just saying it's a very difficult task.

"But that is their objective. They certainly have a right to that, that is their country. And they are on the moral high ground here."

Newsweek has contacted both the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries for comment by email.

Milley also discussed why the U.S. has so far decided not to provide Ukraine with ATACMS, a long-range missile that can hit a target 190 miles away, which has been requested by Kyiv.

The general claimed limited U.S. ATACMS stocks were a factor, commenting: "There's a policy decision to date not to [supply ATACMS] so far. And I would never predict anything on the table, off the table, for the future.

"But from a military standpoint, we have relatively few ATACMS, we do have to make sure that we maintain our own munitions inventories, as well...I think there's a little bit of overstating of what an ATACMS can do and can't do."

There are also concerns in Washington D.C. that providing Ukraine with ATACMS could escalate the conflict, as it would allow the Ukrainian military to strike deep into the territory of Russia itself.

Russian troops have been attempting to seize the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk province, for the past few months with attacks conducted by both regular troops and Wagner mercenaries, many recruited straight from Russian prisons.

Speaking to Newsweek Andriy Zagorodnyuk, who served as Ukraine's defense minister between 2019 and 2020, argued the battle for Bakhmut is demonstrating the limitations of the Russian military.

He said: "It is too early to speak about victory in Bakhmut for Ukraine. But it is certainly demonstrating an inability for Russians to reach their victory.

"It partly explains the decision of Ukrainian leadership. They are the only ones who are in Bakhmut, while critics usually have been very far from it. It once again underlines the importance of having some trust in Ukraine commanders, who have better local understanding of the operational environment."