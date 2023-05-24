Russian Defense Ministry Boasts About Bombing Russia

Moscow has released footage it says shows the targeting of an incursion into Russian territory by what it called a Ukrainian sabotage group.

Drone footage of strikes and explosions released by the Russian defense ministry purports to show Moscow's actions in targeting anti-Kremlin groups known as the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom for Russia Legion.

The groups identify themselves as Russian dissidents who say they are fighting for Ukraine against Vladimir Putin's aggression, although Kyiv has denied any connection.

This screengrab of video released by the Russian Defense Ministry purports to show Moscow's response to anti-Kremlin saboteurs who crossed into Russia's Belgorod oblast on May 22, 2023. Russia says that the groups were destroyed. Screen grab via Twitter

The Russian MOD said that more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" had been destroyed, but this has not been independently confirmed.

Russian authorities said one civilian was killed and 13 were injured. The country's Investigative Committee has opened up a criminal case.

Russian MOD spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said in the "counter-terrorist operation, nationalist formations were blocked and defeated by air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District." Russian state media carried the video of the MOD's operation, which allegedly targeted the anti-Kremlin groups.

"The Russian MoD has published some clips showing alleged strikes on Ukrainian forces in Belgorod oblast some of which had been geolocated," tweeted Aric Toler, from the investigative news outlet, Bellingcat.

"It's also incredibly bizarre to see Russia bragging about shelling its own territory," Toler added.

Footage from Russian Ministry of Defense from Belgorod infiltration. pic.twitter.com/kI1aXQTK6v — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_aba) May 23, 2023

Out of the six locations shown in one 45-second clip, which included the Kozinka border checkpoint, four were geolocated to Ukrainian territory, in the Sumy oblast, just over the border, Geo Confirmed tweeted.

The other two were in the Belgorod oblast, according to the Twitter account, in which video showed damaged and destroyed vehicles. Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

A senior Ukrainian official toldThe New York Times that no Ukrainian soldier entered Russian territory during the operation, although Kyiv's forces were protecting the border in case of a Russian counterattack.

Meanwhile, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oblast had been attacked by a "large number" of drones on Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin will not hold an emergency meeting of the Russian Security Council to discuss the Belgorod raid but will instead discuss the situation during the Security Council's meeting on Friday.

This is "likely in an effort to project confidence about Russian handling of the situation," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters "Our military, border guards and appropriate services are doing their work."